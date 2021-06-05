Technology News
loading

Twitter Briefly Removed Verified Badge From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account

Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter handle had apparently lost the blue badge over inactivity.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 5 June 2021 11:18 IST
Twitter Briefly Removed Verified Badge From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account

Photo Credit: Press Information Bureau

The official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continued to have the blue badge

Highlights
  • Twitter account of Indian Vice President appeared without the blue badge
  • Blue badge lets people know an account of public interest is authentic
  • Twitter had been questioned for removing the blue badge

In an incident that shows that Twitter can withdraw the blue verified badge against any verified account irrespective of the importance of the position of the account holder, the social media platform on Saturday briefly removed the blue badge from the personal Twitter handle of Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, @MVenkaiahNaidu. However, the official handle of the Vice President of India @VPSecretariat continued to have the blue badge.

According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

It aims to encourage and maintain trust between users on the platform by confirming the identity of an account with Twitter in order to be verified.

As per Twitter, verification is part of the social media platforms' commitment to serve the public conversation by informing people of the authenticity of accounts with considering the public interest.

To be verified, an account must be notable, authentic, and active. The six types of notable accounts that Twitter currently verifies include Government Companies, brands and non-profit organisation, News organisations and journalists, Entertainment, Sports and esports, activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

Twitter states that it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice if an account changes its username (@handle) or an account becomes inactive or incomplete or if the owner of the account is no longer for which position they were initially verified and do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification since leaving such position.

Twitter may also remove the blue verified badge from accounts that are found to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules including impersonation or intentionally misleading people on Twitter by changing your display name or bio violations that result in immediate account suspension or repeated violations in Tweets, including but not limited to: hateful conduct policy, abusive behaviour, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, or platform manipulation and spam policy.

The blue verified badge was removed from the Vice President of India's personal Twitter handle over inactivity, although several twitterers have put screenshots of handles that continue to have blue tick despite being inactive for over a year.

"The personal account of Venkaiah Naidu was inactive for six months and the blue badge has gone," said an official from Vice President.

BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua questioned Twitter on removing the blue badge from the Vice President''s Twitter handle and termed it an ''assault on the Constitution of India''.

"Why did @Twitter @TwitterIndia remove Blue tick from the handle of Vice President of India Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu ji? This is assault of Constitution of India," tweeted Nakhua today.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, M Venkaiah Naidu
Your Data Is at Grave Risk: Here Are 6 Ways to Protect It From Hackers
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Square Is Considering Making Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Related Stories

Twitter Briefly Removed Verified Badge From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and 4G Variants Featuring 90Hz Displays Launched
  2. SpaceX Launches Tiny Sea Creatures, Experimental Toothpaste to ISS
  3. Vivo Y73 Said to Launch in India in a Week, Price and Render Leaked
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Confirmed to Have a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Juhi Chawla’s 5G Lawsuit Dismissed With Rs. 20 Lakh Penalty
  7. OnePlus 9R Gets Hotfix for Battery Drain Issue in India
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10T to Support Bluetooth v5.2
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Facebook F8: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Briefly Removed Verified Badge From Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Personal Account
  2. Donald Trump Banned From Facebook Till 2023 With Return Slated Just in Time for Next US Presidential Elections
  3. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Square Is Considering Making Bitcoin Hardware Wallet
  4. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Hotfix Update in India With Battery Drain Fix
  5. Reminiscence Trailer: Hugh Jackman Looks for Rebecca Ferguson in Westworld Co-Creator's First Movie
  6. Juhi Chawla's 5G Lawsuit Dismissed, Delhi High Court Says Case Filed for Publicity, Slaps Rs. 20 Lakh Fine
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Camera Details Teased, 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor Confirmed Ahead of June 10 Launch
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 12 Developer Preview Build Re-Released After Ironing Out Bricking Issue
  9. NASA Shares Statement on James Webb Space Telescope Launch Readiness: On Schedule for Post-October 31 Take Off
  10. Google News Showcase Faces Probe From German Competition Authority
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com