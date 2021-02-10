Technology News
loading

Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle

Twitter and Facebook suspended Donald Trump in early January over posts accused of inflaming violence in the US Capitol.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 February 2021 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle

Twitter suspended Trump during a social media crackdown that came after his supporters stormed Capitol

Highlights
  • Twitter reported profit nearly doubled from a year earlier
  • "2020 was an extraordinary year for Twitter," Dorsey said
  • Tracking data is used to target advertising

Twitter said Tuesday its user base jumped to 192 million in the quarter marked by US presidential election turmoil and a battle against misinformation.

Ranks of "monetisable" daily active Twitter users rose 27 percent from a year earlier during the fourth quarter, which ended just days before former president Donald Trump was booted from the service.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said the San Francisco platform remained focused on "promoting healthier conversations for those who use our service."

Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump in early January over posts accused of inflaming violence in the US Capitol, as social media scrambled to respond to mayhem by supporters buying into his baseless attacks on the integrity of the election.

The unprecedented sanctions came after the president took to social media to repeat his numerous false claims about fraud and other impropriety in the election he lost to Joe Biden.

Twitter suspended Trump during a social media crackdown that came after Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol in a deadly siege, interrupting congressional debate over Biden's election victory.

Twitter reported profit nearly doubled from a year earlier to $222 million (roughly Rs.1,610 crores) on revenue that soared 28 percent to a record  $1.29 billion (roughly Rs. 9,400 crores).

"2020 was an extraordinary year for Twitter," Dorsey said.

"We are more proud than ever to serve the public conversation, especially in these unprecedented times."

The results sparked a modest uptick in shares of Twitter, which has been working to boost advertising as it seeks to broaden its base beyond its core audience of celebrities, journalists and politicians.

"Twitter caps off a turbulent 2020 with a strong performance," eMarketer analyst Nazmul Islam said of the quarterly results that beat market expectations.

Twitter might see user growth ebb in the current quarter due to "removal of accounts and defections from those who oppose account bans," Islam noted.

He expected spending by advertisers at Twitter to remain strong nonetheless.

Apple bite?

Twitter warned that advertisement revenue could take a hit from changes Apple is making to the iOS software powering its mobile devices.

A new Apple feature referred to as a "privacy nutrition label" tells users what tracking data is gathered by mobile apps and asks for consent via an onscreen prompt.

Tracking data is used to target advertising in ways that make it more likely to get clicks, making money for platforms in the process.

"Assuming the global pandemic continues to improve and that we see modest impact from the rollout of changes associated with iOS 14, we expect total revenue to grow faster than expenses in 2021," Twitter said.

Financial analysts were watching to see whether the absence of Trump's attention-grabbing behaviour at Twitter will take a toll on the messaging platform's use or revenue.

"It looks like Twitter has a solid path of profitability, but they could take a hit this quarter due to Trump and a lot of Republicans being pulled off the platform," said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

"I know the platform is a lot more pleasant now."

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Nokia 5.4 First Impressions: Stylishly Simple
Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models

Related Stories

Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit by Cyber-Attack, Won't Pay Ransom or Negotiate
  6. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  7. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  8. Acer Swift 3X Review: Power-packed Ultraportable
  9. Infinix Smart 5 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 11
  10. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Responds to Government Orders, Says Direction to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Law
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto’s New Joker Look Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Software Update Promises Improved Active Noise Cancellation
  5. Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models
  6. Twitter User Base Jumps to 192 Million Amid US Election Turmoil and Misinformation Battle
  7. Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked
  8. Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
  9. Facebook Faces New UK Class Action After Data Harvesting Scandal
  10. YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com