Technology News
loading

Twitter Says Followers of Trump Government Accounts Including @POTUS Will Not Transfer to Biden Administration

Twitter says that it will instead give users the option to continue following the accounts or unfollow after Joe Biden takes over.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 December 2020 17:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Says Followers of Trump Government Accounts Including @POTUS Will Not Transfer to Biden Administration

Twitter will reset the accounts to zero tweets and transfer to the incoming Biden White House

Highlights
  • Twitter has been working on transition for platform widely used by Trump
  • @POTUS has some 33 million and @WhiteHouse has 26 million followers
  • President Donald Trump has some 88 million followers on Twitter

Twitter said Tuesday it would not automatically transfer the millions of followers of official Trump administration accounts to the incoming Biden administration, but instead give users the option to continue or not.

The move affects followers of  government-led accounts such as @WhiteHouse and @POTUS, which will be transferred to Joe Biden when he takes over the presidency in January.

Twitter's decision won't affect the personal account @realDonaldTrump, which is frequently used by President Donald Trump and has some 88 million followers.

The official government accounts "will not automatically retain their existing followers. Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration's new accounts," a Twitter statement said.

"For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been archived as @WhiteHouse45 and given the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account."

Twitter has been working on the transition for the platform widely used by Trump since the election results were finalised, and has indicated that as a private citizen Trump may not have as much leeway in stretching the rules for newsworthy comments.

While not as widely followed as Trump's personal account, @POTUS has some 33 million followers and @WhiteHouse 26 million.

The transfer will affect other institutional accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca, according to Twitter.

Last month, Twitter indicated any special treatment that Trump has enjoyed ends with his presidency.

"Twitter's approach to world leaders, candidates and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context," the San Francisco company said.

"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions."

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Event

Related Stories

Twitter Says Followers of Trump Government Accounts Including @POTUS Will Not Transfer to Biden Administration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  2. 23 Motorola Phones to Get Android 11: Here's the Full List
  3. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 13 Million Copies After Refunds
  5. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  6. DigiBoxx Indian Cloud Storage Service Launched by NITI Aayog
  7. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  8. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Models Pricing, Storage Options Leak Online
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 First Look Seems to Have Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Told Scientists to ‘Strike a Positive Tone’ in AI Research Papers, Internal Documents Reveal
  2. Twitter Says Followers of Trump Government Accounts Including @POTUS Will Not Transfer to Biden Administration
  3. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Launch Set for Tomorrow, Listed on Chinese E-Retailer Ahead of Event
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Price Details Surface Online Ahead of December 28 Launch
  5. Facebook to Add More Account Security Features for Mobile App Next Year
  6. Huawei Nova 8 Pro, Nova 8 5G Smartphones With Kirin 985 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched
  7. OnePlus Watch Coming Early Next Year, CEO Confirms; OnePlus Nord SE Tipped as Special Edition Nord Phone
  8. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV With Alexa, Smart Controls Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Five Gigabit Ports Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,499
  10. Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com