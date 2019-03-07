Technology News

Twitter Unveils ‘Timing Is Everything’ Tool to Help Creators Boost Engagement

, 07 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Unveils ‘Timing Is Everything’ Tool to Help Creators Boost Engagement

In a bid to help publishers perform better and generate more revenue on the platform, micro-blogging site Twitter has announced its first publisher insights tool called "Timing is Everything".

"'Timing is Everything' displays historical data showing when audiences are on Twitter watching and engaging with a video highlighting the best times to tweet video content and maximise engagement, conversation, and viewership," Ellen Fitzgerald, Product Manager, Twitter, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The feature, instead of only showing when their organic followers were watching their video-posts, would rather show at which time period of the day people are just generally watching any video on Twitter - maximum engagement time via video content on the platform.

"We encourage publishers to continue to post throughout the day in order to maximize reach; however, consider including posting during the most engaging times of the day and week as part of that strategy," Fitzgerald added.

The tool comes as part of the "Analytics" drop-down menu in the "Media Studio" option.

Whether the feature was being made available to Web, Android as well as iOS users remains unclear.

In January, the Head of Content Partnerships at Twitter Kay Madati said the micro-blogging site was working on providing reach, relevance and revenue to publishers on its platform. 

Earlier, Twitter had said it would stop reporting monthly active users (MAUs) after Q1 2019 as it would switch to a new metric called monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) to reflect its audience moving forward. Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) were 126 million in Q4, up 9 per cent year-over-year, with double-digit growth in five out of our top 10 global markets.

The monthly active users, however, fell to 321 million in the fourth quarter from 326 million in the third quarter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Timing Is Everything
Interoperability of Facebook Apps Could Work Only on Android, Says Zuckerberg
Pricee
Twitter Unveils ‘Timing Is Everything’ Tool to Help Creators Boost Engagement
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  3. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Huawei Nova 4e With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Set to Launch on March 14
  6. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  7. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  9. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.