Twitter Testing ‘Undo Tweet’ Feature for Paid Users: Report

Twitter has reportedly confirmed the testing of its “undo tweet” feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 March 2021 16:50 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter has been long anticipated to bring an edit option, but that isn’t likely to come soon

  • Twitter is spotted testing an “undo tweet” feature for paid subscribers
  • It could let you recall your tweet
  • Twitter recently announced its plans to launch a subscription model

Twitter could be working on an “undo tweet” feature specifically for its paid subscribers to let them recall their tweets that have a typo or some other error. The new development could be the company's response to the much-demanded edit option that it has not provided on the microblogging network so far. It could also emerge as one of the reasons to convince people to subscribe to Twitter at a certain amount of regular charge.

Reverse engineer Jan Manchun Wong tweeted about the existence of the undo tweet feature that appeared on a subscription screen. It would essentially allow users to overturn a recent tweet. This is unlike the existing delete tweet function that completely removes a particular tweet from being visible to all Twitter users.

Wong has shared a screenshot showing the undo tweet feature. It hasn't yet been provided to the public, though. She also suggests that it would be among the features that Twitter would provide to its paid subscribers in the future.

 

CNET reports that Twitter has confirmed the testing of the new feature. It is, however, unclear whether the testing is limited to a certain region.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Twitter for clarity on the development. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Earlier this month, Wong shared a GIF that suggested an ‘Undo Send' timer for tweets that would start as soon as a user presses the Tweet button and would last for a few seconds to let them undo tweet.

The arrival of the undo tweet feature may help people who usually get annoyed for posting tweets with typos. However, it isn't something that could allow editing, which is highly demanded by Twitter users for quite some time but isn't yet in its top priorities.

In addition to the undo tweet feature, Twitter has considered bringing new models such as Super Follows to let people receive a monthly subscription fee from their followers to send them exclusive content or newsletters. The company revealed its plans for the subscription model in a tweet thread aimed at its investors earlier this month.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Undo Tweet, Twitter, Undo Tweet
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
