Twitter to Soon Allow Use of Security Keys as the Only Two-Factor Authentication

Twitter wants your tweets to be more secure by using multiple security keys.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 March 2021 11:52 IST
Twitter is planning to make itself more secure when users log in to the website

Highlights
  • Twitter hasn’t announced when the new 2FA methods will be implemented
  • Twitter wants to protect its users from malicious third parties
  • CEO Jack Dorsey to auction first-ever tweet for charity

Twitter announced that it is planning to enable two-factor authentication to secure users' accounts by only using security keys to log in. Currently, a user can only log in to Twitter using their security key but will need to have a third party two-factor authentication to be set up as a backup. Twitter has only announced that it is planning to implement this security measure but hasn't shared any information on when it will actually implement this for users on its social media website.

In a recent tweet, the social media platform announced its future plan of action to help better secure their users accounts. Twitter's plan to use security keys – physical keys that are connected to a PC using USB or Bluetooth – will reduce users typing in their passwords that can be detected by malicious software. The benefit of using physical security keys is that it will allow users to refrain from sharing more personal information with Twitter that is required for logging in. The user connects the security key to their PC, when the browser issues a challenge for logging in, the security cryptographically authenticates your account and helps you log in.

Twitter also announced that it will also allow a single user to use multiple security keys. Until now, users were restricted to using a single security key. Earlier in December, Twitter announced the support for security keys for two-factor authentication enabled accounts for its mobile app users. The exact timeline has not been shared by Twitter detailing the implementation of these security features.

In other Twitter-related news, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, announced that he will auction off the first-ever tweet. “just setting up my twttr” was the first post to be tweeted in March 2006 and the proceeds from the auction will be converted into bitcoin for charity purposes.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Twitter, Two Factor Authentication, 2FA, Security Keys
Satvik Khare
