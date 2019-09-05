Technology News
loading

Twitter Turns Off Tweeting via SMS After CEO Hack

"We're temporarily turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people's accounts," said Twitter Support.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 10:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Turns Off Tweeting via SMS After CEO Hack

Photo Credit: Denis Charlet/ AFP

Highlights
  • We're temporarily turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS: Twitter
  • "Taking this step because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed"
  • Dorsey last week was the target of so-called "SIM swap" fraud

Twitter on Wednesday halted users' ability to fire off tweets via text messages as it seeks to fix a vulnerability that led to CEO Jack Dorsey's account being hijacked.

Dorsey last week was the target of so-called "SIM swap" fraud, which enables a hacker to trick a mobile carrier into transferring a number - potentially causing people to lose control not only of social media, but bank accounts and other sensitive information.

This type of attack targets a weakness in the use of "two-factor authentication" via text message to validate access to an account, a break-in method that has grown popular in recent years.

"We're temporarily turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people's accounts," the Twitter support team wrote on the platform.

"We're taking this step because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers and our reliance on having a linked phone number for two-factor authentication."

The San Francisco-based service added that as it works on a long-term solution to the problem, tweeting via text message eventually will be turned back on in markets where users rely on that technique.

Even with considerable security precautions in place, Dorsey became the victim of the embarrassing compromise when attackers hijacked his phone number and took control of his Twitter account.

Dorsey's account was restored after a brief period during which the attackers posted a series of offensive tweets.

Some analysts say hackers have found ways to easily get enough information to convince a telecom carrier to transfer a number to a fraudster's account, especially after hacks of large databases that result in personal data sold on the so-called "dark web."

"Mobile accounts' text messages can be hijacked by sophisticated hardware techniques, but also by so-called 'social engineering' -- convincing a mobile provider to migrate your account to another, unauthorized phone," said R. David Edelman, a former White House adviser who heads a cybersecurity research center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"It only takes a few minutes of confusion to make mischief like Dorsey experienced."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Jack Dorsey
Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in South Korea on September 6
Google's YouTube to Pay $170 Million Penalty for Collecting Data on Kids
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Turns Off Tweeting via SMS After CEO Hack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Makes Its Commercial Debut Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  3. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  6. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Completes Second De-Orbiting Manoeuvre: ISRO
  8. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Twice Again in India Today, at 4pm and 8pm IST
  9. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  10. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google's YouTube to Pay $170 Million Penalty for Collecting Data on Kids
  2. Vivo Z1x Launch in India: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know So Far
  3. Twitter Turns Off Tweeting via SMS After CEO Hack
  4. Vivo Z1x Confirmed to Sport 4,500mAh Battery, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in South Korea on September 6
  6. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Set-Top Box, Landline Service, and More to Launch Today: Details You Need to Know
  8. Netflix Announces Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to Star in The White Tiger Adaptation
  9. Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Q Super Night Scene Mode, Ultra Macro Mode Teased in Videos, Camera Samples Published Just a Day Before Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.