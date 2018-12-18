NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Tumbles on Concerns About Hacking Activity

, 18 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Tumbles on Concerns About Hacking Activity

Highlights

  • Twitter shares fell almost 7 percent on Monday
  • Company discovered suspicious traffic to a customer-support forum
  • Traffic was coming from China and Saudi Arabia

Twitter shares fell almost 7 percent on Monday after the company said it was investigating unusual traffic that might be from state-sponsored hackers and, in what appeared to be an unrelated issue, a security firm said hackers used the platform to try to steal user data.

Twitter said in a blog that it discovered suspicious traffic to a customer-support forum while investigating a security bug that exposed data, including users' phone country codes and details on locked accounts. It said the bug was fixed November 16.

Twitter observed a large amount of traffic to the customer support site coming from individual Internet IP addresses in China and Saudi Arabia.

"While we cannot confirm intent or attribution for certain, it is possible that some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors," the blog said.

"We continue to err on the side of full transparency in this area and have updated law enforcement on our findings," it said.

A company spokesman declined to elaborate as Twitter shares posted their biggest drop in more than two months.

The Chinese government consistently denies any involvement in hacking or other forms of internet attacks and says that it is dedicated to cracking down on such behaviour.

Speaking in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China's position on internet security and attacks was consistent.

China hopes all sides can deal with this issue via talks and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, she added.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter blamed the decline on concerns that news of a breach could hurt growth and user engagement.

"Clearly, a breach like this impairs user trust in the platform," he said.

Separately, security software maker Trend Micro said in a blog earlier on Monday that attackers sent out two tweets in October in a bid to steal data from previously infected machines.

The hackers hid instructions in tweeted memes that secretly ordered infected devices to send information, including usernames, screen images and other content, Trend Micro said.

The Twitter spokesman declined to comment on the Trend Micro report.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Mortal Kombat 11 PS4 and Xbox One Price for India Revealed
Pricee
Twitter Tumbles on Concerns About Hacking Activity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7 Pro Detailed Specifications Seen on TENAA, Up to 6GB RAM Tipped
  2. Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 With Display Notch Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Release Date and Start Time Announced
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 Update Out Now, Adds Vikendi Snow Map
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  6. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  8. Lenovo Z5s With Snapdragon 710 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched
  9. Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro New Year's Edition With Glossy Red Colour Launched
  10. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.