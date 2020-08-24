Technology News
Twitter Attaches Disclaimer on Trump's 'Mail Drop Boxes' Tweet

Twitter in its disclaimer attached to the tweet said: "Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

By Reuters | Updated: 24 August 2020 14:58 IST
Twitter Attaches Disclaimer on Trump's 'Mail Drop Boxes' Tweet

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Donald Trump

Trump's tweet violated Twitter's "civic and election integrity" rules.

Twitter on Sunday placed a disclaimer on US President Donald Trump's tweet criticising the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying the tweet violated the company's "civic and election integrity" rules.

"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!" Trump said in a tweet posted on Sunday morning.

Twitter, in a disclaimer attached to the tweet, said: "Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Democrats across the country are promoting drop boxes as a convenient and reliable option for voters who do not want to entrust their ballots to the US Postal Service. Republican officials in other states have prevented their use.

 

