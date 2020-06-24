Technology News
loading

Twitter Hides 'Abusive' Tweet by US President Donald Trump Targeting Protestors

The move appeared to be the first by Twitter against US president Donald Trump for an "abusive" tweet.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 24 June 2020 10:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Hides 'Abusive' Tweet by US President Donald Trump Targeting Protestors

Twitter has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration

Highlights
  • The action by Twitter requires users to click through to read the tweet
  • The move appeared to be the first against Trump for an "abusive" tweet
  • The move escalated the battle between White House and social media firms

Twitter on Tuesday hid a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protestors in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

The move appeared to be the first by Twitter against the president for an "abusive" tweet. In a growing dispute, the platform has recently labeled other Trump tweets as misleading and violating its standards on promoting violence.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, DC, as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump tweeted.

The action by Twitter requires users to click through to read the Trump tweet, with a tag on the message that it "violated the Twitter rules about abusive behavior" but that it would remain accessible "in the public's interest."

trump abusive tweet twitter washington autonomous zone Donald Trump

Photo Credit: Twitter

 

Trump's tweet referred to the police-free district created by protesters in Seattle, in Washington state, two weeks ago, which has sparked outrage among conservatives.

Twitter's move escalated the battle between the White House and social media firms which Trump has accused of bias against conservatives, despite his own large following.

The president has already signed an executive order which could lead to more government oversight of social media firms, despite doubts about its legal authority.

The Trump administration has also signaled it wants to overhaul a law that gives online services immunity from content posted by others, a move which could open the floodgates to litigation.

Twitter said in a statement to AFP it took the action Tuesday because the tweet violated its policy against abusive behavior with "a threat of harm against an identifiable group."

Twitter's policy in dealing with world leaders in most cases calls for violating messages to be labeled -- which limits its reach and prevents others from liking or retweeting it -- but leaves the tweets available because if they relate to "ongoing matters of public importance."

The new, aggressive stand by Twitter on rule-breaking by the president stands in contrast with Facebook, which has maintained a largely hands-off policy despite pressure from activists to curb inflammatory content.

Facebook did remove a Trump ad last week that contained a symbol used in Nazi Germany for political prisoners, saying it violated the platform's policy against "organized hate."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Trump, Twitter, Twitter Policy, Black Lives Matter
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord July Launch Confirmed, ‘Affordable Smartphone Line’ First in India, Europe
The Winds of Winter Might Be Complete in 2021, George R.R. Martin Says

Related Stories

Twitter Hides 'Abusive' Tweet by US President Donald Trump Targeting Protestors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  3. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  4. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  5. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Motorola AmphisoundX Home Theatre Range Debuts in India, Starts at Rs. 7,999
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  8. Vodafone Idea Offers Up to 5GB Extra Data on Five Prepaid Plans
  9. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review
  10. Netflix Sets Release Date for Anushka Sharma’s Movie, Bulbbul
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Ordered by Top German Court to Rein in Data Collection
  2. Brazil Suspends WhatsApp's New Payments System
  3. The Winds of Winter Might Be Complete in 2021, George R.R. Martin Says
  4. Twitter Hides 'Abusive' Tweet by US President Donald Trump Targeting Protestors
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ to Go on Sale for First Time at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord July Launch Confirmed, ‘Affordable Smartphone Line’ First in India, Europe
  8. BSNL Rs. 777 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Availablity Extended Until September 20 in Select Circles
  9. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in July
  10. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Launch on June 30, Company Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com