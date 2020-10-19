Technology News
loading

Twitter Raps Trump COVID-19 Adviser as US Cases Rise

Dr. Scott Atlas has downplayed the wearing of masks, a coronavirus containment measure that has been widely endorsed by health experts.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 October 2020 10:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Raps Trump COVID-19 Adviser as US Cases Rise

Twitter removed the tweet on Sunday, saying it violated its misleading information policy on COVID-19

Highlights
  • Trump was hospitalised with the disease for three nights in early October
  • Trump has said repeatedly that the US is rounding the turn on coronavirus
  • New infections have been rising fast in the United States

Twitter on Sunday removed a "misleading" tweet downplaying the efficacy of masks posted by a top coronavirus adviser to the US President Donald Trump, while US cases surged before the November 3 election.

As the Trump administration fends off accusations that its mixed messaging on wearing masks hampered the fight against the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas continued to minimise the importance of masks with a Twitter post on Saturday, saying, "Masks work? NO."

Twitter removed the tweet on Sunday, saying it violated its misleading information policy on COVID-19, which targets statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by subject-matter experts.

The White House had no immediate comment on the decision.

Atlas has downplayed the wearing of masks, a coronavirus containment measure that has been widely endorsed by health experts but not enthusiastically promoted by the president.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking re-election on November 3 against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the midst of a pandemic that has weakened the economy and killed more than 2,17,000 Americans.

New infections have been rising fast in the United States, according to a Reuters analysis, with more than 69,400 reported on Friday, up from 46,000 a month ago. Total US cases have surpassed 8 million.

Trump, who was hospitalised with the disease for three nights in early October, has been criss-crossing the country in a surge of 11th-hour campaigning as he lags in many public opinion polls. His rallies draw thousands of supporters in close quarters, with many not wearing masks despite federal coronavirus guidelines.

Despite data showing otherwise, Trump has said repeatedly in recent weeks that the country is "rounding the turn" on coronavirus.

On Sunday, Trump again attributed the latest surge in coronavirus cases to more testing, but health experts cite increases in hospitalisations and the rates at which people are testing positive for the virus to show cases are indeed rising.

"The United States shows more CASES than other countries, which the Lamestream Fake News Media pounces on daily, because it TESTS at such a high (and costly) level," he wrote on Twitter.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said the United States is probably entering the worst phase of the pandemic without a national strategy.

"I think the next three months are going to be very challenging. There's really no backstop against the spread that we're seeing," Gottlieb told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Hospitalisations were rising in 42 states and there is no intervention short of a vaccine that can thwart the spread, he said. The White House has come out against universal masking, against testing asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic people and wants businesses and schools reopened, he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urged Americans to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. "Hang in there with us," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press," adding, "We are so close."

However, Gottlieb, who sits on the board of vaccine maker Pfizer, said it may not be until February or March until the first tranche of people who are vaccinated are really protected against the virus.

"So it begs the question, 'what is the strategy?'" he said. "And I think the strategy is just to endure the spread until we get to that vaccine."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Donald Trump, coronavirus, misinformation
Locus in Focus: One Scientist's Story About Navigating in the Wild

Related Stories

Twitter Raps Trump COVID-19 Adviser as US Cases Rise
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  3. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Capacities Tipped by Brazilian Regulator
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaks Show Galaxy S20 Like Design
  7. OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Details Its Dual-Battery Configuration
  8. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  10. Samsung Reclaims Top Spot in India With Highest Market Share Since 2018: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports
  2. Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes
  3. Toshiba Targets $3 Billion Revenue in Quantum Cryptography by 2030
  4. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  5. Samsung Regains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in August, Huawei Falls to 16 Percent: Counterpoint
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup
  7. Alibaba Acquires Majority Stake in Chinese Supermarket Chain Sun Art
  8. Facebook Under Scrutiny Over Handling of Children’s Data on Instagram
  9. Twitter Raps Trump COVID-19 Adviser as US Cases Rise
  10. Google Trusted Contacts Officially Pulled From App Stores, Support to Stop After December 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com