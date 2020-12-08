Technology News
loading

Twitter’s Top Trends in 2020: #Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter

Chadwick Boseman’s death announcement became the most retweeted and most liked post of all time.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 December 2020 10:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter’s Top Trends in 2020: #Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter

In a summary, Twitter said hashtag #Covid19 and other variations were tweeted nearly 400 million times

Highlights
  • Los Angeles Lakers were the most tweeted-about sports team
  • The number two hashtag of 2020 was #BlackLivesMatter
  • NFL's Super Bowl LIV was the top sports event on Twitter this year

The coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement topped the list of conversation topics on Twitter in a tumultuous year, the messaging platform said Monday.

In a summary of trends, Twitter said the hashtag #Covid19 and other variations were tweeted nearly 400 million times, while #StayHome was the third biggest hashtag of the year.

The number two hashtag of 2020 was #BlackLivesMatter, which spread worldwide after the  death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, according to Twitter. 

"People continued to utilise Twitter to publicly advocate for political change and demand accountability from world leaders this year," a Twitter blog post said.

"Over 700 million Tweets were sent in 2020 about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most Tweeted-about global figures."

most tweeted about people 2020 twitter twitter 2020

The most retweeted message was the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie Black Panther, in August. 

Tweeted by the actor's family with his account, the message garnered 7.5 million likes, the most all-time, and 2.1 million retweets.

Former US president Barack Obama's tweet about the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant was the second-most like tweet of the year, with 3.9 million.

Bryant's death made his former Los Angeles Lakers team the most tweeted-about sports team followed by Manchester United and FC Barcelona. But the NFL's Super Bowl LIV was the top sports event on Twitter this year.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter trends
Google, Microsoft, More Tech Giants to Follow Transparent Search Ranking Guidelines Set by EU
Cyberpunk 2077 Review Round-Up: ‘Flawed and Fantastic’

Related Stories

Twitter’s Top Trends in 2020: #Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Jio to Rollout 5G Service in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani
  4. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  5. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  6. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  7. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
  8. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  9. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  10. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple HomePod, HomePod mini Receiving iOS 14.2.1 Update With General Improvements
  2. Moto G9 Power With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Mobile Congress: Mobile Tech to Be Used for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
  4. Christopher Nolan Calls HBO Max the ‘Worst Streaming Service’ Over Warner Bros. Deal
  5. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting November 2020 Patch Update in India With Screenshot Improvements
  6. TikTok Ban: Second US Judge Blocks Commerce Restrictions on App
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Size, Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Camera Setup Leaked; Phones May Ship Without Charger and Earphones
  8. Facebook, Google to Pay News Outlets for Content in Australia
  9. Jio 5G Service to Launch in India in Second Half of 2021, Reveals Mukesh Ambani
  10. China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com