Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter to Revive Accounts Suspended by Age Restriction

 
, 13 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Twitter to Revive Accounts Suspended by Age Restriction

Twitter has announced to reinstate those accounts that were locked down owing to age restriction after the new European Union (EU) privacy law came into force on May 25.

In a series of tweets, the micro-blogging platform said on Wednesday that it did not expect the lockdown to happen as some users who opened their accounts when they were 13 are now old enough to use the platform.

Accounts created by those under 13, were frozen owing to the General Data Protection Law (GDPR) which stipulates that the age of consent for using online services should not be lower than 13.

"We recently made product changes tied to new privacy laws (GDPR) and became aware of accounts that were set up by people when they were younger than 13. We didn't expect this," Twitter Support said in a tweet.

"These accounts were automatically locked, and we created additional confusion by sending messages to people saying that they're still under 13 (when many are now older) and need to close their accounts," it added.

Twitter said its rules don't allow anyone under 13 to tweet or create a Twitter account so it is working on a technical solution to delete those Tweets and allow the impacted account holders to continue on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we're reaching out to people impacted with options to unlock their account and continue to use Twitter. Instructions from us will come during the coming week," the micro-blogging platform said, apologising for the confusion and the inconvenience caused to those who were affected.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social, Twitter
AT&T Gets Court Nod to Buy Time Warner Despite Trump Opposition
Turbo Chargers
Twitter to Revive Accounts Suspended by Age Restriction
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Double Dhamaka Offer Giving 1.5GB Free Daily Data to Prepaid Users
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Flipkart Sale Has Offers on Smartphones, Headphones, Speakers
  5. Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  7. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live From Anywhere in the World
  8. Vivo Nex S With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Up to 256GB Storage Launched
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6A With 18:9 Display, Face Unlock Launched
  10. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch Is the Worst Version of the Game Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.