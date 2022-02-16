Technology News
Twitter Adds Paytm Integration for Person-to-Person Tips Feature: All You Need to Know

Twitter says it will not take a cut of payments made with Paytm.

By David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2022 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Brett Jordan

Twitter now supports two Indian based payments providers: Razorpay and Paytm

Highlights
  • Twitter users will be taken to Paytm to make the payment
  • The Tips feature is available to all users above 18
  • Twitter previously added support for Razorpay in 2021

Twitter has announced support for Paytm as an additional payment provider for its Tips feature. Announced last year, the feature allows users to receive funds on the service as part of Twitter's attempts to introduce monetisation on the microblogging platform, alongside Ticketed Spaces. Twitter previously added support for sending Tips using another Indian payment provider, Razorpay, last year. Users who want to tip a Twitter account will be taken to the specific app to send funds, according to Twitter.

The microblogging service announced on Wednesday that it was adding support for sending Tips on Twitter via Paytm. Users can tap the Tips icon on any account that has enabled the feature, which will take them to the app to complete the payment. Twitter says it will not collect a portion of payments made using Paytm. With the addition of Paytm as a payment provider, users will be able to make payments using UPI, credit and debit cards, and netbanking, among others, according to Twitter.

The Tips service was rolled out to users above the age of 18 in November 2021, after testing the feature with creators and journalists on the platform since May 2021. The feature is already available in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil. Twitter users in India can enable the Tips feature on their account by connecting a Razorpay account, Patreon, or Bitcoin and Ethereum wallet address, in addition to Paytm.

twitter tips feature twitter tips

Twitter Tips support for Paytm has already rolled out to users in India
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Twitter

In order to enable the Tips feature, users must complete the following steps:

1. Navigate to your profile on the Twitter app for iOS and Android.

2. Tap on Edit Profile.

3. Select Tips, then select the Allow tips option and choose a payment platform to complete setup.

The option to add Paytm as a provider has already rolled out on iOS and Android, in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets, and Patreon and Razorpay accounts. As previously mentioned, the company will not receive a cut of Tips sent using third party services — including payments made using Paytm . Users who enable the feature will then see a new button on their profile that visitors can click to send them Tips, and can tap on the relevant payment method to complete the transaction.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Tips, Paytm, Twitter India, Twitter Tips Paytm, Paytm Tips
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone Launch Date Set for February 28, May Debut With Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet
Twitter Widens Testing of Safety Mode Feature to More Users

