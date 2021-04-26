Technology News
Twitter Plans to Add 'Tip Jar' Feature to Let Creators Monetise Content: Report

Twitter’s Tip Jar will be integrated with several payment services.

By ANI | Updated: 26 April 2021 19:04 IST
Twitter Plans to Add 'Tip Jar' Feature to Let Creators Monetise Content: Report

The Tip Jar will allow users to monetise their content on Twitter Spaces as well

Highlights
  • Twitter Tip Jar will be added to Spaces as well
  • This may encourage creators to bring more influential content
  • Twitter has been trying to deliver features to help users monetise

Twitter plans to introduce a new Tip Jar icon to its platform months after experimenting different ways to allow its creator and influencers monetise their content.

The Facebook-owned micro-blogging platform had been trying to deliver various features to its users in order to encourage them in bringing influential content on the platform so they might earn from it. The recent features include newsletters, and Super Follows.

Mashable India reported Twitter may introduce a new feature called Tip Jar icon (that looks like cash and will be integrated with several payment services including Patreon, PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App ) to its user's profiles. A similar feature is expected to be made available for Twitter's audio-only Spaces platform that will compete with the Clubhouse audio chat app.

When the feature will be tapped on, the Tip Jar icon will allow users to monetise their content on Twitter Spaces and Twitter by collecting tips from users.

The micro-blogging site is yet to make the feature official and according to Mashable India, it is not clear yet who will be allowed to put the Tip Jar button on their profile and Spaces. However, it is speculated that the users will have a certain number of followers to use the feature.

Twitter Plans to Add 'Tip Jar' Feature to Let Creators Monetise Content: Report
