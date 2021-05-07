Technology News
loading

Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists, Non-Profits Monetise Content

Twitter said it does not take any cut of tips.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 May 2021 10:42 IST
Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists, Non-Profits Monetise Content

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter has introduced "Tip Jar" to allow people such as creators and journalists to monetise content

Highlights
  • Twitter has brought its "Tip Jar" feature initially to select users
  • Tip Jar icon will be visible on Twitter profiles to tip content creators
  • Twitter is planning to expand the feature to more users and languages

Twitter on Thursday began letting some users add virtual tip jars to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money.

A limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a "Tip Jar" feature to their profiles, according to Twitter senior product manager Esther Crawford.

The group included creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits.

 

"You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes," Crawford wrote in a blog post.

"This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money."

A Tip Jar icon on a profile page indicates an option to be taken to services such as Patreon, PayPal or Venmo to send money to a creator, according to Crawford.

Twitter does not take any cut of tips, she said.

"Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we'll expand to more languages," Crawford said.

The one-to-many global messaging platform is keen to broaden its ranks of users and get people spending more time at the service.

Twitter last week reported weaker-than-expected earnings and disappointing user growth.

Twitter has struggled to expand beyond its core audience of celebrities, journalists and political leaders, even if it has become an important forum for policy debates.

Twitter has faced challenges in tackling misinformation and abusive content even as it strives to become a platform for political discourse.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Tip Jar, Twitter
Tesla Tells California Regulator That Full Self-Driving Cars May Not Be Achieved by Year-End
Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists, Non-Profits Monetise Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  2. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  3. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  4. Paytm App Now Lets You Find Available COVID-19 Vaccination Slots
  5. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  6. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display With Latest Update
  8. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  9. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  10. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Adds Tip Jars to Help Creators, Journalists, Non-Profits Monetise Content
  2. Tesla Tells California Regulator That Full Self-Driving Cars May Not Be Achieved by Year-End
  3. Twitter Shuts Down Accounts for Attempting to Evade Donald Trump Ban
  4. WhatsApp May Start Offering Sticker Suggestions to Android, iOS Users
  5. Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched
  6. Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details
  7. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Promo Video Leak Suggests Big Battery, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Aeva, the Driving Startup Founded by Former Apple Engineers, Says Its Sensor Can Detect Vehicles 500m Away
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G With Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com