Technology News
loading

Meta, Twitter, TikTok Fined by Russia Over Failing to Remove Banned Content

Meta faces a court case later this month for suspected repeated violations of Russian legislation on content.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 December 2021 10:16 IST
Meta, Twitter, TikTok Fined by Russia Over Failing to Remove Banned Content

Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year

Highlights
  • Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok had no immediate comment
  • Twitter denies allowing platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour
  • Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March

Russia fined Twitter, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, and TikTok on Thursday for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the Internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

Moscow's Tagansky District Court said Meta Platforms had been fined a total of RUB 13 million (roughly Rs. 1.3 crore) in three separate administrative cases for not deleting content. Twitter was fined 10 million roubles across two cases, while TikTok received a 4 million rouble penalty, according to Russian news agencies.

Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok had no immediate comment.

Meta, along with Alphabet's Google, faces a court case later this month for suspected repeated violations of Russian legislation on content and could be fined a percentage of its annual revenue in Russia.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.

Moscow has also demanded that 13 foreign and mostly US technology companies set up in Russia by January 1 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. All three companies fined on Thursday are on that list.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok
Meta Targets 'Cyber Mercenaries' Using Facebook to Spy on Activists, Journalists Globally

Related Stories

Meta, Twitter, TikTok Fined by Russia Over Failing to Remove Banned Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  3. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  4. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  7. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  8. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
  9. Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Earphones Launched in India: Details Here
  10. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
#Latest Stories
  1. Cisco, IBM, More Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Hole in Logging Software Vulnerability
  2. OnePlus Buds Z2 With ANC Support, 11mm Dynamic Drivers Debut Globally
  3. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Melania's Vision: Former FLOTUS Melania Trump Launches New NFT Venture
  5. Apple Builds New Team of Engineers in California to Bring More Wireless Chips In-House
  6. Meta, Twitter, TikTok Fined by Russia Over Failing to Remove Banned Content
  7. Meta Targets 'Cyber Mercenaries' Using Facebook to Spy on Activists, Journalists Globally
  8. Lenovo ThinkVision T86, ThinkVision T75, ThinkVision T65 Large Format Displays Launched
  9. UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
  10. Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com