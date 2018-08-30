Twitter Tests Showing 'Unfollow' Suggestions to Users

If you feel the list of people you follow is exploding, Twitter may soon help you ease that burden by suggesting users you can unfollow.

The platform is testing a new feature which suggests accounts you might want to unfollow. It is aimed at those who want a more relevant Twitter timeline and one way to do that is by unfollowing those whom they don't engage with regularly, Slate reported.

Although the limited scale test has concluded, it is not clear if the company has decided to bring a full-fledged version of the feature to all users.

Last week, Twitter rolled out a new filtering tool for Direct Messages on its platform. The social media giant has introduced a new feature where users will be able to filter out unwanted messages. Twitter will now show two sections - Inbox and Requests. While the Inbox tab will be filled with messages from users you follow, the Requests tab will contain messages from people you don't. Twitter says that the requests can be filtered to make it easier for users to see only useful messages.

As announced via a post on Twitter, the social media platform will now be segregating messages to help users sort out incoming Direct Messages from people they follow and those they don't. As mentioned, when you receive a DM from a Twitter non-follower, the message is directed to the Requests tab. When you enter the conversation, Twitter will ask you to select between Delete and Accept messages. Once you accept the message, you will be allowed to engage with the particular user, and the message will be moved to the Inbox tab, Twitter explains precisely how all this works in its Help Center.

Written with inputs from ANI