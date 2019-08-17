Technology News
Twitter Tests Removing Spam, Abuse From Your Direct Message Inbox

"Unwanted messages aren't fun. So we're testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind," Twitter Support posted on Friday.

By | Updated: 17 August 2019 10:46 IST
Twitter currently lets users set DM inbox open to receive messages from anyone

  • The new change will help users filter out unwanted messages
  • Earlier this week, Twitter revealed some changes coming to its platform
  • Searchable DMs is amongst the developments in the pipeline

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new feature to filter spam and abusive messages from your Direct Message (DM) inbox.

"Unwanted messages aren't fun. So we're testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind," Twitter Support posted on Friday.

Currently, Twitter allows users to set their DM inbox open to receive messages from anyone.

"This new experiment will test a filter that will move unwanted messages, including those with offensive content or spam, to a separate tab," reports TechCrunch.

 

Twitter this week announced several changes coming to its platform, including a way to follow topics, a search tool for the Direct Message inbox, as well as support for iOS Live Photos as GIFs.

The new option would allow users search for a particular message by a specific person through a dedicated tab in their DM inbox.

The feature would let users search for a particular message via profile name and likely by Twitter handle.

Last month, the micro-blogging site redesigned the desktop interface of its platform.

The company is also testing an option to let users subscribe to a tweet discussion in order to get notified of any replies.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter DM
