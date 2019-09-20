Technology News
loading

Twitter Tests Letting Users Hide Replies to Their Tweets

"With this test, we want to understand how conversations on Twitter changes if the person who starts a conversation can hide replies."

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Tests Letting Users Hide Replies to Their Tweets

Twitter has rolled out a test for its users in the US and Japan where they can now hide hurtful or irrelevant replies to their tweets and fuel more positive conversations.

People mostly hide replies that they think are irrelevant, abusive or unintelligible.

"With this test, we want to understand how conversations on Twitter changes if the person who starts a conversation can hide replies," Twitter said in a blog post on Thursday.

The micro-blogging platform has been under scrutiny to do more to fight abuse and harassment on its platform.

To hide a reply, users in the US and Japan can now click on a gray downward arrow on the right-hand corner of a tweet and then click on an option that says "Hide reply."

Users can also unhide a reply and an icon at the bottom right of a tweet will indicate if any replies have been hidden.

Twitter has other features like blocking, muting keywords and accounts to notifications filters for users globally.

"We saw that people were more likely to reconsider their interactions when their tweet was hidden: 27 per cent of people who had their tweets hidden said they would reconsider how they interact with others in the future," said Twitter.

If you tap to hide a Tweet, Twitter will check in with you to see if you want to also block that account.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, US, Japan
Google Makes Biggest Corporate Purchase of Renewable Energy
Apple's Brand in China Takes a Hit From Backlash Against Trump: Survey
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Tests Letting Users Hide Replies to Their Tweets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  3. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  4. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  5. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  6. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launched Without Google Apps as US Sanctions Bite
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  9. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  10. Sacred Games, Radhika Apte Among 4 Indian Nods at International Emmys
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search to Add Support for 3 New Indian Languages by End of This Year, Updated Mobile Search UI Also Coming
  2. Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
  3. OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  4. Bill Gates Docu-Series, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  6. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  7. Facebook Employee Dies After Jumping From Headquarters Building in 'Apparent Suicide'
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 With 14-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Tracking Launched: Price Specifications
  9. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications
  10. Government Tells Tech Firms to Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.