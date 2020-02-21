Technology News
loading

Twitter Testing Crowdsourced Moderation, Will Label Lies and Misinformation

A mockup obtained by NBC News showed a plan to develop a "community reports" feature, which Twitter likened to Wikipedia.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2020 08:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Testing Crowdsourced Moderation, Will Label Lies and Misinformation

Twitter and other social media companies are under intense pressure to stem lies and misinformation

Highlights
  • Twitter was testing a new community moderation approach
  • It would enable users to identify misleading information
  • Twitter will add brightly coloured labels under those tweets

Twitter said on Thursday that it was testing a new community moderation approach that would enable users to identify misleading information posted by politicians and public figures and add brightly coloured labels under those tweets. NBC News earlier reported that Twitter company documents showing a mockup of the new approach were accessible on a publicly available website, although it did not identify the site.

The company said that the leaked illustrations showed one possible iteration of a new approach to combat misinformation.

"We're exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for Tweets on Twitter," Twitter said in a statement. "This is a design mockup for one option that would involve community feedback. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it."

A spokesman said the project was in the early stages and not currently staffed.

The mockup obtained by NBC News showed a plan to develop a "community reports" feature, which Twitter likened to Wikipedia. Twitter users would earn points and badges for rating "harmfully misleading" content.

Twitter and other social media companies are under intense pressure to stem lies and misinformation on their platforms.

They have introduced measures in recent months designed to head off interference in the US presidential election in November, although critics say they are insufficient compared to the scale of the problem.

Twitter announced in the summer that it would label and de-emphasize tweets that broke its rules but came from important public figures like politicians. But it has not yet done so for any tweets.

The company also banned political ads in the fall and said earlier this month that it would apply "false" warning labels to tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media and remove any that are likely to cause harm.

Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg on Thursday tweeted a video of Wednesday night's debate edited to make it appear as though other candidates were rendered speechless when he asked if any of them had started businesses.

The Twitter spokesman said the company would likely label Bloomberg's tweet under the new policy on synthetic and deceptively edited media, which is set to come into effect on March 5.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Yeh Ballet Review: Gully Boy Meets Billy Elliot, Minus the Grit and Charm
EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal

Related Stories

Twitter Testing Crowdsourced Moderation, Will Label Lies and Misinformation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Specifications Leak Online: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  4. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  8. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Realme X Update Brings Jio and Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Support
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile, Sprint Amend Merger Terms, SoftBank Takes a Hit
  2. EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal
  3. Twitter Testing Crowdsourced Moderation, Will Label Lies and Misinformation
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Variant Spotted on Geekbench Sporting Exynos 980 SoC
  5. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Top Secret Is Live - A Spy-Themed Affair With Deadpool, New Skins, Locations
  6. Irish Regulator Readies Draft Decisions in First Big Tech Privacy Probes
  7. Facebook Invests in Indian Education Startup Unacademy
  8. India Gains a Spot in Fixed Broadband Speed Rankings Globally in January 2020: Ookla
  9. Realme X Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch, VoWiFi Support, More
  10. Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.