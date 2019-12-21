Technology News
loading

Twitter Suspends Accounts It Says Are Linked to Saudi Arabia

Twitter said it had removed about 5,929 accounts that targeted discussions about Saudi Arabia.

By | Updated: 21 December 2019 11:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Suspends Accounts It Says Are Linked to Saudi Arabia

Twitter said it had removed about 5,929 accounts

Highlights
  • Twitter removed posts which targeted discussions about Saudi Arabia
  • The 5,929 accounts removed were a core portion of a large network
  • It also suspended the account of former Saudi royal court adviser earlier

Twitter has suspended thousands of accounts which it said on Friday were linked "to a significant state-backed information operation" originating in Saudi Arabia.

In a public blog post, Twitter said it had removed about 5,929 accounts, which targeted discussions about Saudi Arabia, for violating its "platform manipulation policies". It had also published data about these accounts, it added.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Saudi Arabian government representatives on Friday

Twitter said these accounts represented "the core portion of a larger network of more than 88,000 accounts engaged in spammy behaviour across a wide range of topics". Twitter said it had suspended all of these accounts.

"Primarily, accounts were amplifying messages favourable to Saudi authorities, mainly through inauthentic engagement tactics such as aggressive liking, retweeting and replying," it said.

Twitter said in September it had suspended the account of former Saudi royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani and others linked to the Saudi government.

The latest suspensions follow investigations by Twitter's site integrity team. While most of the content involved was in Arabic, some "related to events relevant to Western audiences", the company said in its blog post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Saudi Arabia
Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Smartphone Release Date Delayed Due to Supply Issues
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Twitter Suspends Accounts It Says Are Linked to Saudi Arabia
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Available for 6 More Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Which Is the Best Phone of 2019?
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  6. Earth's Inner Core Could Be Covered by 'Iron Snow': Study
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 855, tOIS Tech
  8. Pornhub Reveals 2019 Android Statistics That Google Is Keeping Secret
  9. Realme X50 5G Teased to Support Enhanced VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  10. India Leads the World in Internet Shutdowns
#Latest Stories
  1. India Leads the World in Internet Shutdowns
  2. Boeing's Starliner Astronaut Capsule Fails Key Test to Reach Space Station
  3. Apple Suppressed Competitors in App Store, Until It Got Caught: Lawsuit
  4. Twitter Suspends Accounts It Says Are Linked to Saudi Arabia
  5. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Smartphone Release Date Delayed Due to Supply Issues
  6. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Available for 6 More Smartphones
  7. Alphabet Grants CEO Sundar Pichai Largest Ever Stock Award, Again
  8. Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11+, Galaxy S11e: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News
  9. Oppo A91 With Quad Rear Cameras, Oppo A8 Packing Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Said to Have a Secret Team Working on Satellites to Beam Data to Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.