Technology News
loading

Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation

The accounts sometimes claimed to be owned by military veterans or members of law enforcement.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 October 2020 10:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation

Twitter declined to specify the number of accounts suspended or to comment beyond its statement

Highlights
  • Twitter policy against platform spam prohibits accounts coordination
  • Some accounts used photos of Black American men that appeared in articles
  • Some used identical images of Trump as their header image

Twitter on Tuesday said it had suspended a number of accounts that claimed to be owned by Black supporters of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign, saying the accounts broke its rules on spam and platform manipulation.

"Our teams are working diligently to investigate this activity and will take action in line with the Twitter Rules if Tweets are found to be in violation," a spokeswoman for the social media company said.

A review by Reuters of some of the suspended accounts showed they often used images of real people that did not match their names and posted identical language in their messages, including the phrase: "YES IM BLACK AND IM VOTING FOR TRUMP!!!"

The accounts sometimes claimed to be owned by military veterans or members of law enforcement.

Darren Linvill, a social media disinformation researcher at Clemson University who said he had been tracking the accounts since Saturday, found more than two dozen accounts that collectively had 265,000 retweets or Twitter mentions. He said the accounts ranged in size but some had attracted tens of thousands of followers.

Twitter declined to specify the number of accounts suspended or to comment beyond its statement.

Twitter's policy against platform manipulation and spam prohibits coordination among accounts to artificially influence conversation, including the use of multiple or fake accounts.

Linvill said some of the accounts used photos of Black American men that had appeared in news articles. Some used identical images of Trump as their header image.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post.

Linvill told Reuters that most of the accounts were created in 2017, but had become more active in the past two months. He said all the accounts he had been tracking in the group had now been suspended by Twitter, but the damage had already been done.

"It doesn't matter if Twitter's shutting you down in four days, they've already had their impact," Linvill said.

Twitter declined to answer Reuters' questions about the origin of the accounts.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, fake account, US Elections 2020
Facebook Bans Anti-Vaccination Advertisements but Not Antivax Posts

Related Stories

Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone 12 Pro With HDR Video Recording, LiDAR Sensor Launched in India
  3. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  7. Soundcore Liberty Air 2 TWS Earbuds With Four Microphones Launched in India
  8. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  9. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  10. Philips Launches New Soundbars, Party Speakers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Suspends Accounts Claiming to Be Black Trump Supporters Over Spam, Manipulation
  2. Facebook Bans Anti-Vaccination Advertisements but Not Antivax Posts
  3. OnePlus 8T Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Apple MagSafe, MagSafe Duo Chargers, Cases, Snap-On Magnetic Accessories Launched
  6. iPhone 12 Pro With Dolby Vision HDR Video Recording Launched; iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini Launched
  7. HomePod mini Smart Speaker With Touch Panel, Ultra WideBand Technology Launched
  8. iPhone 12 Series, HomePod Mini Leaked in Images Hours Ahead of Apple's Launch Event
  9. Philips Launches New Soundbars, Party Speakers in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 4,990
  10. Amazon Bets on Prime Day in Latin America to Battle Local Rivals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com