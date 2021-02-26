Technology News
loading

Twitter Announces Super Follows Service to Charge Followers for Special Content in Revenue Push

Twitter, that currently makes money from advertisements and promoted posts, might be able to add additional revenue via the Super Follows transactions.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 February 2021 09:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Announces Super Follows Service to Charge Followers for Special Content in Revenue Push

Top Twitter executives discussed Super Follows while outlining goals and plans for the near future

Highlights
  • Twitter currently makes money from advertisements and promoted posts
  • No timeline was given for when Super Follows might become a feature
  • Twitter also plans to double "development velocity"

Twitter said Thursday it plans to offer a subscription service in which users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts, part of an economic model to diversify its revenue.

The globally popular social media platform announced the potential new Super Follows service at its annual investor meeting, as it searches for new revenue streams beyond targeted advertising.

"Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivize them to continue creating content that their audience loves," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

Top Twitter executives discussed Super Follows while outlining goals and plans for the near future during the streamed presentation.

"We are examining and rethinking the incentives of our service - the behaviors that our product features encourage and discourage as people participate in conversation on Twitter," the spokesperson said.

Super Follows was described during the presentation as a way for Twitter audiences to financially support creators and receive newsletters, exclusive content and even virtual badges in exchange.

Twitter, which currently makes money from advertisements and promoted posts, might be able to add additional revenue via the Super Follows transactions.

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi was not convinced people will be inclined to pay for special content on Twitter.

Such a model makes sense for content on platforms like YouTube, where hours of craftsmanship might be devoted to producing entertaining videos, but it is debatable whether the same could be said for tweets on Twitter, she said.

No timeline was given for when Super Follows might become a feature, but it is expected that the tech giant will make further announcements in the coming months.

Building communities
Twitter is also considering allowing users to join communities devoted to topics via a feature seemingly similar to Facebook's "groups."

Twitter aims to reach a milestone of 315 million "monetisable" users in 2023, a steep increase from the 192 million it had at the end of last year, according to a filing with US financial markets regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The San Francisco-based firm defined monetisable users as people who log in daily and can be shown ads.

Twitter, like Google and Facebook, makes most of its money from digital advertising.

The company said it is aiming for $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 54,790 crores) in revenue in 2023, more than double the $3.7 billion (roughly Rs. 270,30 crores) it took in last year.

Twitter also plans to double "development velocity," meaning the number of new features it releases per employee to get people to engage more with the service.

Apple bite?
Twitter revenue product lead Bruce Falck told analysts that the tech company was mindful of a potential crimp in revenue that could be caused by new privacy labels Apple is mandating for apps on its mobile devices.

App makers are concerned that the labels will discourage users from allowing collection of data used to more effectively target advertisements.

"It's still too early to tell exactly how this will impact the industry, but it will be felt by the entire industry," Falck said, adding that Twitter was innovating to soften the blow.

Twitter's plan to boost revenue also includes getting more involved in online commerce.

"Imagine easily discovering and quickly purchasing a new skincare product, or trendy sneaker from a brand new follow with only a few clicks," a Twitter executive told analysts.

An area where Twitter is additionally looking to make money is Fleets, a recently added feature where posts and conversations vanish after a day.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Super Follow
Facebook Switches News Back on in Australia, Signs Content Deals With Three Local Publishers

Related Stories

Twitter Announces Super Follows Service to Charge Followers for Special Content in Revenue Push
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  2. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  3. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  4. BSNL to Completely Revamp Bharat Fiber Plans from March 1: Report
  5. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  7. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Now Official With 120Hz Display
  9. Airtel Gained the Most Subscribers Due to Better Network in 2020: Opensignal
  10. Government Announces Strict New Guidelines for Social Media, OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says US Factory Closed for Two Days Due to Parts Shortages
  2. Facebook Launches Media Campaign to Defend Targeted Advertisements in Spat With Apple
  3. Twitter Announces Super Follows Service to Charge Followers for Special Content in Revenue Push
  4. Facebook Switches News Back on in Australia, Signs Content Deals With Three Local Publishers
  5. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series One UI 3.1 Update Rolling Out: Report
  7. Army of the Dead Trailer Teases Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Heist Movie
  8. Realme 8 Series Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth to Sport Quad Rear Cameras With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  9. Airtel Gained Highest Number of Subscribers Due to Better Network Quality in 2020: Opensignal
  10. AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series to Get New GPU/ GPUs on March 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com