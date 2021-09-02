Technology News
Twitter Introduces Super Follows to Let Creators Generate Monthly Revenue With Subscription-Based Content

Twitter’s creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220), $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360) or $9.99 (roughly Rs. 730) a month to monetise bonus.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 September 2021 10:00 IST
Twitter Introduces Super Follows to Let Creators Generate Monthly Revenue With Subscription-Based Content

Photo Credit: Twitter

People in the US and Canada using iOS can Super Follow a select group of people within the United States

Highlights
  • Twitter said it would launch a safety feature
  • Twitter will check content to assess likelihood of negative engagement
  • Twitter would roll Super Follow out to people using iOS globally soon

Twitter launched a Super Follows feature on its social media platform on Wednesday, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers.

People in the US and Canada using iOS can Super Follows a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.

In February, the company had outlined plans, which included tipping and paid subscriptions to Super Follows some accounts, to attain at least $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 54,780 crores) in annual revenue and 315 million monetisable daily active users (mDAU) by the end of 2023.

Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220), $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360), or $9.99 (roughly Rs. 730) a month to monetise bonus, behind-the-scenes content for their most engaged followers through the feature, Twitter said.

Earlier in the day, Twitter said it would launch a safety feature that allows users to temporarily block accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies.

Once the Safety Mode is turned on, Twitter's systems will check the tweet content to assess the likelihood of a negative engagement and the relationship between the author and replier. Accounts frequently interacted with will not be auto-blocked, the company said, as it takes existing relationships into account.

"We want people on Twitter to enjoy healthy conversations, so we're limiting overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt those conversations," the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Comments

