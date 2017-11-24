Twitter Starts Testing 'Bookmarks' Save for Later Feature

Twitter has started testing the 'save for later' bookmarking feature that it had teased last month. Called 'Bookmarks', the feature is aimed at helping its 330 million monthly active users privately flag tweets for personal viewing at their convenience.

To recall, Twitter had announced in October that it is developing a bookmarking feature to save tweets. Keith Coleman, Head of Product, had revealed that a new feature #SaveForLater was in the works.

Back to this week's announcement - late on Thursday, Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at the company, tweeted, "News from the #SaveForLater team! We've decided to call our feature 'Bookmarks' because that's a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation."

The feature will help users keep a separate list of items they want to refer back to, instead of using the heart (aka "favourite") button, which can indicate more of a "like" - similar to the "thumbs up" button on Facebook.

Back in October when announcing the feature was in development, Twitter product manager Jesar Shah had said the feature was popularly requested by users, adding that many people, "especially in Japan", had asked for this ability.

The new feature may appear in a menu in the bottom right corner of a tweet on smartphones, or in the v-drop-down menu in the upper-right corner on desktop, TechCrunch claims, citing user reports.+

Written with inputs from IANS