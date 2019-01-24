Twitter has been spotted testing a dedicated tag to highlight the original source of a thread. The tag, dubbed "Original Tweeter", is initially visible to a small number of users. The ultimate aim of the new development is to highlight relevant replies in discussions and create a distinction between the respondents and the original source in a particular thread. It comes days after Twitter revealed its plans towards bringing engaging conversations on its platform. The microblogging platform also recently announced that it is set to kick off a beta programme to test its upcoming features.

The Original Tweeter tag is initially rolling out to a handful of Android and iOS users across markets, Twitter confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch. "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we're exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies - like those from the original Tweeter," Twitter's Director of Product Management Sara Haider was quoted as saying.

The latest development, which is, of course, yet to be available to the masses, could help users easily distinguish the original source of a thread from multiple respondents. It comes as another move after the verified profiles to ensure that fake accounts on Twitter won't get the room to spread any misinformation. Furthermore, the Original Tweeter tag beneath the handle of users will make it easier to see who's started a thread on the microblogging platform.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Casey Newton

With the help of the Original Tweeter tag, users will be able to identify the original tweeter of a thread - even if their names and profile photos have been changed. Discussion site Reddit already has an Original Poster icon that's visible just after the username of the original Redditor of a thread.

Earlier this month, Haider revealed that Twitter is set to bring new features to encourage conversations on the platform. The microblogging network also recently announced that it is set to launch a new beta programme to test its upcoming features. Among other features, beta testers will initially be able to test colour-coded replies to distinguish multiple users. There will also be algorithmic testing to emphasise important replies.