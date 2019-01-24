NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Spotted Testing 'Original Tweeter' Tag to Highlight Users Who Started a Particular Thread

, 24 January 2019
Twitter Spotted Testing 'Original Tweeter' Tag to Highlight Users Who Started a Particular Thread

Twitter is reportedly rolling out the "Original Tweeter" tag to some Android and iOS users across markets

Highlights

  • The tag helps distinguish the original tweeter of a thread
  • Reddit already offers an Original Poster icon on its platform
  • Twitter is also set to test colour-coded and algorithmic replies

Twitter has been spotted testing a dedicated tag to highlight the original source of a thread. The tag, dubbed "Original Tweeter", is initially visible to a small number of users. The ultimate aim of the new development is to highlight relevant replies in discussions and create a distinction between the respondents and the original source in a particular thread. It comes days after Twitter revealed its plans towards bringing engaging conversations on its platform. The microblogging platform also recently announced that it is set to kick off a beta programme to test its upcoming features.

The Original Tweeter tag is initially rolling out to a handful of Android and iOS users across markets, Twitter confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch. "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we're exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies - like those from the original Tweeter," Twitter's Director of Product Management Sara Haider was quoted as saying.

The latest development, which is, of course, yet to be available to the masses, could help users easily distinguish the original source of a thread from multiple respondents. It comes as another move after the verified profiles to ensure that fake accounts on Twitter won't get the room to spread any misinformation. Furthermore, the Original Tweeter tag beneath the handle of users will make it easier to see who's started a thread on the microblogging platform.

original tweeter tag twitter casey newton Twitter

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Casey Newton

 

With the help of the Original Tweeter tag, users will be able to identify the original tweeter of a thread - even if their names and profile photos have been changed. Discussion site Reddit already has an Original Poster icon that's visible just after the username of the original Redditor of a thread.

Earlier this month, Haider revealed that Twitter is set to bring new features to encourage conversations on the platform. The microblogging network also recently announced that it is set to launch a new beta programme to test its upcoming features. Among other features, beta testers will initially be able to test colour-coded replies to distinguish multiple users. There will also be algorithmic testing to emphasise important replies.

Comments

Further reading: Twitter, Original Tweeter
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Twitter Spotted Testing 'Original Tweeter' Tag to Highlight Users Who Started a Particular Thread
Comment
 
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro
