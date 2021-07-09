Technology News
loading

Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report

Twitter Spaces support for Web app was rolled out in May.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 July 2021 16:51 IST
Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nima Owji

Twitter Spaces is a Clubhouse-like feature introduced in February

Highlights
  • Twitter Spaces for Web does not allow users to speak
  • Twitter is reportedly working on this ability
  • There is no clarity on when this feature will be launched

Twitter is reportedly working on the ability to let users be part of audio conversations via the Web app. Support for users to join Spaces via the Web was introduced in May and now the company is working on letting people speak through the Web app as well. Currently, the ability to speak in Spaces is available only on iOS and Android apps of Twitter, but that ability should likely be expanded in the future. After being in beta for a while, Twitter Spaces was introduced a few months ago for anyone having 600 followers and more.

Developer Nima Owi tweeted on Thursday that the social networking platform is working on introducing the ability to speak when you join a Twitter Space using the Web app. The developer has attached screenshots to leverage his claim but says that he had to host a Space using his phone and then joined using the Web app. Owi said that he could not host the app using the Web app directly.

In February, the company brought Spaces as its live audio conversation platform similar to Clubhouse to expand its footprint in the audio and voice fields. It reached the Web app in May and has been accessible through Twitter.com on mobile devices and desktops ever since. However, some features are confined to the mobile apps only, but Twitter is actively working on bringing more to the Web app, including the ability to speak in a Space.

The voice-chatting feature lets Twitter users create live rooms with up to 10 people speaking, and unlimited numbers can join to listen. With Spaces, Twitter expects to “pen conversations on the platform with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring.” On the Web, a preview of the Space conversation shows up in a pop-up window before joining. It will have a description and some details about the participants available in the conversation. Twitter also allows users to continue browsing while listening to a Space conversation.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Spaces, Twitter for Web
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Supplier Foxconn Discussing Electric Vehicle Plant in Wisconsin
Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer

Related Stories

Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  9. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Band 6 to Go on Sale in India Starting July 12, Customers Can Avail a Free Huawei Mini Speaker
  2. Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups
  3. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Gears Up for Space Flight on July 11: All You Need to Know
  4. Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer
  5. Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Discussing Electric Vehicle Plant in Wisconsin
  7. Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model
  10. Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com