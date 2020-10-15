Technology News
loading

Twitter Security Fell Short Before Celebrity Hack, New York Regulator Says

"That Twitter was vulnerable to an unsophisticated attack shows that self-regulation is not the answer," said New York Department of Financial Services' Linda Lacewell.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2020 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Security Fell Short Before Celebrity Hack, New York Regulator Says

Twitter acknowledged that some employees were duped into sharing account credentials prior to the hack

Highlights
  • 17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark was the mastermind behind the Twitter hack
  • Clark who hasn't pleaded guilty is charged as an adult with 30 felonies
  • Hacked accounts included those of Biden, Obama, Bezos, Gates, and Musk

Twitter suffered from cybersecurity shortfalls that enabled a "simple" hack attributed to a Florida teenager to take over the accounts of several of the world's most famous people in July, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The report by New York's Department of Financial Services recommended that the largest social media companies be deemed systemically important, like some banks following the 2008 financial crisis, with a dedicated regulator monitoring their ability to combat cyberattacks and election interference.

"That Twitter was vulnerable to an unsophisticated attack shows that self-regulation is not the answer," said Linda Lacewell, the financial services superintendent.

Twitter said it cooperated with the review and was increasing security for its teams and platform. The company has acknowledged that some employees were duped into sharing account credentials prior to the hack.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the report demonstrated a "regulatory gap" and pledged the state would take the lead in introducing measures to protect users.

Cuomo had ordered a probe following the July 15 hack of celebrity Twitter accounts, in an alleged scam that stole more than $1,18,000 (roughyly Rs. 86,50,800) in Bitcoin.

Those whose accounts were hacked included US presidential candidate Joe Biden; former President Barack Obama, billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk, singer Kanye West, and his wife Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star.

Lacewell said hackers obtained log-in credentials after calling several employees, pretending to work in Twitter's information technology department, and claiming to be responding to problems with the company's Virtual Private Network, which had become common because employees were working from home.

"The extraordinary access the hackers obtained with this simple technique underscores Twitter's cybersecurity vulnerability and the potential for devastating consequences," the report said.

Twitter's lack at the time of a chief information security officer also made the San Francisco-based company more vulnerable, the report said.

Florida prosecutors said Graham Ivan Clark was the mastermind behind the hack, and charged the 17-year-old Tampa resident as an adult with 30 felonies.

Clark has pleaded not guilty. Federal prosecutors charged two others with aiding the hack.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter hack, Bitcoin, cyberattack, cybersecurity
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Related Stories

Twitter Security Fell Short Before Celebrity Hack, New York Regulator Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  4. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 60 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Jio May Have a Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer in the Works
  7. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  9. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Trifo Emma Standard, Emma Pet Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  2. Motorola Tech3 TriX 3-in-1 Hybrid Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 5,999 for Flipkart Sale
  3. BepiColombo Space Probe Makes First Venus Fly-by on Way to Mercury
  4. Xbox One Gets New Xbox UI With October Update, Ahead of Xbox Series X, Series S Release
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy F41, More Receive Price Discounts
  6. Sony Rolling Out Android 9 Pie Update for Older Smart TV Models
  7. LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report
  8. TSMC Hikes Forecast as COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Digital Demand
  9. Vivo Y30 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 13,990
  10. Amazon US Employees Press for Election Day Holiday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com