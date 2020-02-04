Technology News
loading

Twitter Says State-Backed Actors May Have Accessed Users' Phone Numbers

Twitter said it had identified a "high volume of requests" to use the feature coming from IP addresses in Iran, Israel and Malaysia.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Says State-Backed Actors May Have Accessed Users' Phone Numbers

Twitter is not sending individual notifications to users whose phone numbers were accessed

Highlights
  • A security researcher unearthed a flaw in "contacts upload" feature
  • Twitter suspected a possible connection to state-backed actors
  • Twitter couldn't identify all of the accounts that may have been impacted

Twitter said on Monday that it had discovered attempts by possible state actors to access the phone numbers associated with user accounts, after a security researcher unearthed a flaw in the company's "contacts upload" feature.

In a statement published on its privacy blog, Twitter said it had identified a "high volume of requests" to use the feature coming from IP addresses in Iran, Israel, and Malaysia. It said, without elaborating, that "some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors."

A company spokeswoman declined to say how many user phone numbers had been exposed, saying Twitter was unable to identify all of the accounts that may have been impacted.

She said Twitter suspected a possible connection to state-backed actors because the attackers in Iran appeared to have had unrestricted access to Twitter, even though the network is banned there.

Tech publication TechCrunch reported on December 24 that a security researcher, Ibrahim Balic, had managed to match 17 million phone numbers to specific Twitter user accounts by exploiting a flaw in the contacts feature of its Android app. TechCrunch said it was able to identify a senior Israeli politician by matching a phone number through the tool.

The feature, which allows people with a user's phone number to find and connect with that user on Twitter, is off by default for users in the European Union where stringent privacy rules are in place. It is switched on by default for all other users globally, the spokeswoman said.

Twitter said in its statement that it has changed the feature so it no longer reveals specific account names in response to requests. It has also suspended any accounts believed to have been abusing the tool.

However, the company is not sending individual notifications to users whose phone numbers were accessed in the data leak, which information security experts consider a best practice.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Huawei, ZTE Urge US FCC Not to Impose National Security Risk Labels
Moto G8 Power Visits Geekbench, 4GB of RAM and Octa-Core Snapdragon SoC Tipped

Related Stories

Twitter Says State-Backed Actors May Have Accessed Users' Phone Numbers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  4. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  5. BlackBerry Phones to No Longer Be Made by TCL - End of Line for BlackBerry?
  6. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  7. Vivo V19 Series May Debut in India in March Ahead of IPL 2020
  8. Poco X2 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon: Launch Live Updates
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Go on Sale in India Tonight
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More
  2. Poco X2 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon: Launch Live Updates
  3. BlackBerry Smartphones to No Longer Be Produced by TCL. Does This Mean the End of the Line for BlackBerry Smartphones?
  4. Coronavirus: iPhone Output Expected to Be Affected if China Extends Foxconn Factory Halt
  5. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Tipped to Launch on February 13, Go Sale on Soon After
  6. Moto G8 Power Visits Geekbench, 4GB of RAM and Octa-Core Snapdragon SoC Tipped
  7. Twitter Says State-Backed Actors May Have Accessed Users' Phone Numbers
  8. Huawei, ZTE Urge US FCC Not to Impose National Security Risk Labels
  9. Google Parent Alphabet Reports Slowing Growth in Ads, Cloud, YouTube Businesses
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Show Up on Amazon India Affiliate Page Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.