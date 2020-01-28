Technology News
Twitter Says Several NFL Teams' Accounts Hacked

Twitter said it had locked the compromised accounts and was investigating the situation.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 10:26 IST
Twitter Says Several NFL Teams' Accounts Hacked

Photo Credit: Denis Charlet/ AFP

Twitter said it was investigating the situation

Highlights
  • Accounts of several NFL teams were hacked: Twitter
  • Teams include San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs
  • Twitter said it had locked the compromised accounts

Twitter said on Monday accounts of several National Football League (NFL) teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, were hacked, ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The social media company said it had locked the compromised accounts and was investigating the situation.

The official Twitter account of Green Bay Packers was hacked by an entity calling itself "OurMine", which in the past has been linked to hacking of Netflix and Sony Music's Twitter handles.

"We are here to Show people that everything is hackable," part of the tweet read.

Super Bowl, the biggest televised event of the year in America for which close to 100 million US viewers tune in, is set for February 2 in Miami where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off.

