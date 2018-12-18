NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Says Resolved Issue That Could Have Exposed User Country Code

, 18 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Says Resolved Issue That Could Have Exposed User Country Code

Twitter said on Monday it has resolved an issue with one of its complaint forms that could have revealed country code of phone numbers linked to account holders.

The issue, which was fixed on November 16, did not expose full phone numbers or any other personal information of users, the company said.

Twitter said it received a large number of enquiries from individual IP addresses located in China and Saudi Arabia. Suspicious traffic to a Twitter user forum appears to be part of a government-backed activity coming from China and Saudi Arabia, a Twitter spokesman told Reuters via email on Monday.

The company does not know the reason for the activity, but notified users earlier on Monday out of an abundance of caution, the spokesman said.

"While we cannot confirm intent or attribution for certain, it is possible that some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors," the company said.

Twitter declined to give any additional information on the issue.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, China, Saudi Arabia
Qualcomm Says Apple Violating Chinese Court Order, Despite iOS 12.1.2 Update
Google Shuts Down Censored 'Dragonfly' Chinese Search Engine Project After Internal Confrontation: Report
Pricee
Twitter Says Resolved Issue That Could Have Exposed User Country Code
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. The Best Budget Phones of 2018
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  4. Micromax to Launch Its First Display Notch Phone Today, Watch Live Stream
  5. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  6. The Best Mobile Games of 2018
  7. Israeli Spacecraft Gets Special Passenger Before Moon Journey
  8. 3D-Printed Head Unlocked These Popular Android Phones: Report
  9. Lenovo Z5s Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Aquaman Swims Past $260 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.