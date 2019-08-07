Technology News
loading

Twitter Says It May Have Used User Data for Ads Without Permission

Big technology companies have been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over their data sharing practices.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Says It May Have Used User Data for Ads Without Permission

Twitter said it might have used the data, including a person's country code and their engagement details

Highlights
  • Twitter claimed that it fixed the issues on Monday
  • However, it hasn't yet determined who have been impacted
  • The company mentioned it could have shared a user's data with advertisers

Twitter said on Tuesday that it may have used data for personalised ads without a user's permission due to issues with the microblogging website's settings.

The company said it recently discovered those issues and fixed them on Monday, although it hasn't yet determined who may have been impacted.

Consumer data is a powerful tool that companies use to decide where to place advertisements, what content to feature, and which consumers might be interested in the product.

Big technology companies have been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over their data sharing practices.

The data that Twitter said it might have used include a person's country code, their engagement details with a particular ad and inferences made about the devices they use.

"You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here," Twitter said on its website, along with an apology and a promise to take steps to not repeat the "mistake."

Because of those issues, where a user's settings choices may not have worked as intended, Twitter said it could have shared a user's data with its advertising partners or displayed ads based on information it collected without permission.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Redmi 7A Now Available via Offline Stores in India
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Says It May Have Used User Data for Ads Without Permission
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  3. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Highlight Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures
  5. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  6. Honor Band 5 to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  8. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  9. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Says It May Have Used User Data for Ads Without Permission
  2. Redmi 7A Now Available via Offline Stores in India
  3. Google 'Cookie' Privacy Settlement That Paid Users Nothing Voided by US Appeals Court
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  5. Realme X Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 New Update Brings EROFS File System, GPU Turbo 3.0, More
  7. Rocket Lab Plans Reusable Booster for Satellite Launches
  8. Carnival Row Trailer: Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom Are at the Centre of Amazon Prime Video’s Victoriana Fantasy Series
  9. Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
  10. Disney to Expand Hotstar Across Southeast Asia, Says CEO Bob Iger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.