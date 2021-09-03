Technology News
loading

Twitter Users Crack Mystery Behind Samosas With Serial Numbers

The photo of samosas with serial numbers went viral on Twitter.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 September 2021 15:10 IST
Twitter Users Crack Mystery Behind Samosas With Serial Numbers

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @nitinmisra

The viral tweet showed samosas with cryptic codes on them

Highlights
  • A user shared photos of unique samosas with codes stamped on them
  • The post quickly went viral on Twitter
  • It turns out that a specific eatery prints codes on their samosas

Indians can never get over their craze for samosas. But what about samosas with serial numbers stamped on them? Twitter user Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) made this samosa-related discovery only recently. He shared a photo of the unique stamped samosas on the micro-blogging platform, with a tongue-in-cheek caption: "Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech please stay away from my halwai?" The tweet went viral, garnering 12,500 likes and over 1,000 retweets in less than two days.

Twitter users were amazed at the photo of the samosas that bore a cryptic code on them. User Alok Kumar (@_Alok108), wrote, "What Next? Where is the QR?"

Another user, GirlGoingThroughLife (@AnteeQaa), went a few steps ahead and mused about radio-frequency identification. She wrote, "What next, RFID?" We hope not.

User Neha Gupta (@nehagupta1982) seemed to agree with Misra about technology taking over the human world. She wrote, "Seems robotic chefs have taken over from our halwaisss."

But who thought a samosa post would receive comments based on non-fungible tokens or NFTs? Anurag Saxena (@anuragsaxena005) wrote, "Dude, this confirms that NFT has entered the desi food chain."

Brushing aside these funny comments, user Diwakar (@Pentropy) clarified the mystery behind these coded samosas. He replied to Misra's tweet, "The stamp suggests the type of samosa. They're awesome."

In fact, the coded samosas are a specialty of the snacks-based startup Samosa Party. This company serves a variety of crispy samosas in Bengaluru and Gurugram. They stamp the samosas with different codes in order to distinguish between the varieties.

However, some people seemed to have missed this point and they piled requests on Misra's inbox. As a result, he had to tweet once again, "Please stop sending me DMs and placing orders for Samosas. Place your orders at Samosa Party." That got us cracking up.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samosa Party, Samosa, Twitter
Amazon-Branded TV to Roll Out in US by October After Nearly Two Years of Development: Report
Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
Twitter Users Crack Mystery Behind Samosas With Serial Numbers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  3. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  4. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  5. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  6. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  7. Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  9. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  10. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Market Share Declines to Fourth Place Globally Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  2. Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera and X-T30 II Digital Camera Announced, New Lenses Unveiled
  3. Didi May Come Under China’s State Control, Beijing Proposes Government-Run Firms Invest in Company: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Allegedly Goes Live in Russia, Launch Could Be Imminent
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000, Now Starts at Rs. 27,499
  6. Shang-Chi Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Marvel Movie Releases in Cinemas
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Teardown Video Shows Difficulty in Replacing Battery and Display
  8. Cryptocurrency Investment 101: How to Calculate Moving Average and Why is it Important
  9. SMIC to Invest $8.87 Billion for New Chip Plant in Shanghai
  10. Twitter Users Crack Mystery Behind Samosas With Serial Numbers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com