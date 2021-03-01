Technology News
loading

Twitter Accused of Breaking Law by Failing to Delete Content by Russia

Roskomnadzor said Twitter had failed to delete 2,862 posts containing material linked to suicide, pornography, and drugs since 2017.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2021 15:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Accused of Breaking Law by Failing to Delete Content by Russia

Twitter has been fined in the past for breaching Russia's data laws, but the fines have been smaller

Highlights
  • Twitter is used extensively by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
  • Twitter has been fined in the past for breaching Russia's data laws
  • Last month a Moscow court fined Twitter

Russia's communications regulator accused Twitter on Monday of violating Russian law, saying the social media platform had not complied with some of its requests to delete banned content.

Roskomnadzor said Twitter had failed to delete 2,862 posts containing material linked to suicide, pornography, and drugs since 2017. It could be fined heavily it found guilty of repeatedly failing to delete content deemed illegal under Russian law, it said.

The platform is used extensively by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his allies to criticise the authorities and announce new protests.

Twitter has been fined in the past for breaching Russia's data laws, but the fines have so far been relatively small. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia in recent months has taken steps to exert more influence over foreign social media platforms.

Bills passed by the lower house of parliament in December last year allowed Russia to levy large fines on platforms that do not delete banned content and even restrict access to US social media giants if they "discriminate" against Russian media.

The foreign ministry has also accused Facebook and other US social media platforms of failing to identify fake posts related to unauthorised protests in support of Navalny, where police detained thousands of demonstrators nationwide.

In January, President Vladimir Putin queried what he described as the growing clout of US social media giants and said their influence meant they now competed with governments.

Last month a Moscow court fined Twitter for refusing to store its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Huawei P40 4G With Kirin 990 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Accused of Breaking Law by Failing to Delete Content by Russia
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Lens
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Specifications and New Camera UI Surface Online
  3. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  4. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  7. Falcon & Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More on Disney+ Hotstar in March
  8. OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch Tipped to Launch March 23
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 India Launch Set for March 11
  10. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Gionee Max Pro With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.52-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Accused of Breaking Law by Failing to Delete Content by Russia
  3. Huawei P40 4G With Kirin 990 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus 9 Series and OnePlus Watch Tipped to Launch March 23, Colour Options Surface for Some of the Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image
  7. India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic-Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5, to Sport 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  9. CoWIN Portal, Aarogya Setu App Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Registration; Not Working for Some Users: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launching in India on March 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com