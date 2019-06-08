Technology News

Twitter Makes Its Rules Easier to Understand

In 280 characters or less, each rule clearly describes exactly what is not allowed on Twitter.

By | Updated: 8 June 2019 16:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Makes Its Rules Easier to Understand

Twitter rules are now divided in three high level categories

In order to help people understand what is acceptable on the platform and what is not, micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday refreshed, simplified and reorganised its rules and regulations. The company has divided and specified rules under three high level categories -- safety, privacy and authenticity. In addition, the platform has also detailed other subjects concerning including election integrity, platform manipulation and spam.

"We're refreshing rule pages to have more information, including examples, step-by-step instructions about how to report, and details on what happens when we take action," Del Harvey, Vice President, Trust and Safety, Twitter wrote in a blog post.

The company says in 280 characters or less, each rule clearly describes exactly what is not allowed on Twitter.

Each of the three high level categories would redirect users to separate pages that details rules with scenarios where a user could violate the app policies.

With this step, the company aims to help people easily understand what is and is not allowed on the service.

"As part of our continued push towards more transparency across every aspect of Twitter, we're working to make sure every rule has its own help page with more detailed information and relevant resources, with abuse and harassment, hateful conduct, suicide or self-harm, and copyright being next on our list to update," Harvey said.

According to Harvey, the company's focus remains on keeping everyone safe and supporting a healthier public conversation on Twitter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro Now Available via Vijay Sales Outlets in India
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Makes Its Rules Easier to Understand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 to Launch in India as Asus 6z on June 19, Company Confirms
  2. OnePlus 6T, iPhone X Discounts Revealed for Amazon Fab Phone Fest
  3. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro Now Available via Physical Retailers in India
  4. Mi Band 4 Teaser Confirms Colour Display Ahead of June 11 Launch
  5. Mi 9T Pro Spotted on Benchmark Site, May Be Global Redmi K20 Pro Variant
  6. Boeing Wanted to Wait 3 Years to Fix Safety Alert on 737 Max
  7. Dell Launches ‘World’s Smallest 14-Inch 2-in-1’ Laptop in India
  8. HMD's Pranav Shroff on Why the Company May Launch Fewer 'Plus' Phones
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to Launch August 10, Galaxy Fold in July: Reports
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.