Twitter Makes Its Rules Easier to Understand

In order to help people understand what is acceptable on the platform and what is not, micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday refreshed, simplified and reorganised its rules and regulations. The company has divided and specified rules under three high level categories -- safety, privacy and authenticity. In addition, the platform has also detailed other subjects concerning including election integrity, platform manipulation and spam.

"We're refreshing rule pages to have more information, including examples, step-by-step instructions about how to report, and details on what happens when we take action," Del Harvey, Vice President, Trust and Safety, Twitter wrote in a blog post.

The company says in 280 characters or less, each rule clearly describes exactly what is not allowed on Twitter.

Each of the three high level categories would redirect users to separate pages that details rules with scenarios where a user could violate the app policies.

With this step, the company aims to help people easily understand what is and is not allowed on the service.

"As part of our continued push towards more transparency across every aspect of Twitter, we're working to make sure every rule has its own help page with more detailed information and relevant resources, with abuse and harassment, hateful conduct, suicide or self-harm, and copyright being next on our list to update," Harvey said.

According to Harvey, the company's focus remains on keeping everyone safe and supporting a healthier public conversation on Twitter.