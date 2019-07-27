Technology News
How to Get Back the Old Twitter for Web With a Few Clicks

GoodTwitter has been downloaded by thousands of Chrome and Firefox users, attracting some solid reviews on Reddit.

Updated: 27 July 2019 20:42 IST
How to Get Back the Old Twitter for Web With a Few Clicks

Gadgets 360's Twitter handle, after the GoodTwitter add-on is enabled

Highlights
  • The GoodTwitter add-on for Chrome and Firefox reverts the interface
  • There's another do-it-yourself method as well
  • Twitter rolled out its Web redesign earlier this month

A Twitter user and software developer, Zusor, has unveiled a new add-on for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox that will let you use the old Twitter interface for desktop. It's called GoodTwitter. Separately, a guide is available for users who don't want to use the add-on to return to the old Twitter Web interface, but it's more of a temporary fix.

So far, GoodTwitter has been downloaded by thousands of Chrome and Firefox users, attracting some solid reviews on Reddit. The develop claims the add-on doesn't read user browsing data. To that end, the developer has also published the source code on GitHub. The Chrome Web Store is where you can download it for Chrome, and Firefox users will need to head to the Firefox Add-On Manager.

Separately, The Verge reports of a do-it-yourself method to get back the old Twitter, but it's more of a temporary fix that will disappear when you reload the app. To get the old interface, just open Twitter and follow these sequence of commands: Click on (...) More in the left-hand menu. Go to Settings and privacy > About Twitter > Directory. A new Twitter tab will open, click on Home and you will find the old user interface.

Twitter recently redesigned the interface for its website version, saying the new look is faster and easier to navigate, but a lot of people are not liking it.

The new version comes with an expanded Direct Messages section and the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes - Dim and Lights Out.

As part of the redesign, while the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop, the trending section has been moved to the right of the screen.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Twitter, GoodTwitter, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Black Shark 2 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, DC Dimming 2.0 Ahead of July 30 Launch
Honor Smartphones
How to Get Back the Old Twitter for Web With a Few Clicks
