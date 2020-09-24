Twitter Restores 'Mistakenly' Locked, Limited Accounts

Twitter on Wednesday said it has restored accounts that were mistakenly locked or limited, hours after some users reported delay in tweets showing up on timelines as well as accounts being locked "by mistake."

"The accounts that were mistakenly locked or limited have been restored. We are sorry this happened in the first place," Twitter Support tweeted.

We also noticed that some accounts were suspended by mistake and we've restored them too.



This could have affected follower and following counts for some of you and those should be fixed soon as well. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2020

A few hours back, Twitter said it is seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they tweeted about any particular topic.

"We are seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they tweeted about any particular topic," Twitter Support tweeted. "We are working to undo this and get those accounts back to normal."

According to a report by CNET, the accidental locking or limiting of accounts comes amid the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election, as the micro-blogging site seeks to crack down on false and misleading information spreading via the social network and is ramping up the removal of accounts and tweets that violate its rules.

