According to Twitter, for an account to be verified it must be notable and active. There are six types of ‘notable' accounts on Twitter:

Government Companies, brands and non-profit organisations News organisations and journalists Entertainment Sports and esports Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals

Twitter says it has received suggestions adding more categories including academics, scientists and religious leaders, and that it is planning to add dedicated categories for these some time later this year. But until then, if you fall in any of these categories, you may qualify under ‘Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals'.