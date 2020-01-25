Technology News
Twitter Commemorates Republic Day With an India Gate Emoji

According to Twitter India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be tweeting with this emoji on January 25.

Updated: 25 January 2020 18:37 IST
Twitter Commemorates Republic Day With an India Gate Emoji

Twitter is celebrating Republic Day in India for the fifth time

Highlights
  • Twitter India has specially designed emoji
  • The emoji is of India Gate lit up in the tricolour
  • Twitter will make it live until January 30

Twitter India on Friday launched a specially designed emoji of the India Gate lit up in the tricolour to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day.

According to Twitter India, President Ram Nath Kovind will be tweeting with this emoji on January 25 during his address to the nation, as citizens across the country take to Twitter to participate in a public conversation.

"We believe that the 2020 Republic Day emoji will resonate with Indians across languages, cultures and time zones, giving them yet another reason, and way to celebrate and participate in public conversation," Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter India, said in a statement.

The emoji will be live until January 30 and will be available in English as well as ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

This is the fifth year Twitter has supported Republic Day in India with a custom emoji.

The social media platform also supports Independence Day, Diwali, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti among other key milestones and events, with innovative emojis that are designed keeping Indian culture and sentiment in mind, it said.

