Twitter Removes Precise Location Tagging in Tweets as No-One Uses It

Twitter users would still be able to add precise location tags in tweets captured through the app's camera.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 13:15 IST
Micro-blogging site Twitter has decided to eliminate the option of letting users add their precise location details like latitude and longitude as part of their tweets.

"Most people don't tag their precise location in tweets, so we're removing this ability to simplify your tweeting experience," Twitter Support posted on Wednesday.

However, the company said users would still be able to add precise location tags in tweets captured through the app's camera.

"You'll still be able to tag your in tweets through our updated camera. It's helpful when sharing on-the-ground moments," the company added.

While the announcement gathered several newer reactions, comments and opinions, some users stuck to their demand asking the micro-blogging site to add the ability to edit tweets on the platform.

Questioning the platform on displaying the "Twitter for Android" or "Twitter for iOS" label beneath posts a user wrote: "Also why mention the device being used?"

Twitter users can opt out of location-sharing features in its "privacy and safety" menu.

Users who do not wish to share their precise location details should continue keeping the feature turned off for as long as it is still available in Twitter's camera, TechCrunch reported.

After the precise location-sharing feature for tweets is removed, users who want to share where they are can do so through services like independent location data platform Foursquare, the report added. 

Twitter
Honor Smartphones
