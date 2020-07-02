Technology News
loading

Twitter Removes Image Tweet by Trump Over NYT Copyright Complaint

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2020 10:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Removes Image Tweet by Trump Over NYT Copyright Complaint

Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since then

Highlights
  • The original tweet showed a meme with Trump's picture in the background
  • The background picture was taken by a New York Times photographer
  • Twitter removed the image after receiving a complaint from New York Times

Twitter has taken down an image tweeted by the US President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times.

The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read "In reality they're not after me they're after you I'm just in the way" with Trump's picture in the background.

The background picture was taken by a New York Times photographer, to accompany a feature article on then presidential candidate Trump in September 2015.

Twitter now displays the message "This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder," in place of the tweet.

 

 

The move by the social media site is the latest instance of content posted by Trump being flagged or removed, due to what Twitter says are copyright complaints, violation of its policy on threatening violence, among others.

Twitter removed the image after it received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo, according to a notice posted on the Lumen Database.

The database collects and analyses legal complaints and requests for removal of online materials.

Twitter began challenging Trump's tweets in May and has repeatedly clashed with him since then. The president has threatened to change laws on social media after Twitter labelled one of his tweets about postal voting inaccurate and hid a tweet about looting, which Twitter said fomented violence.

A campaign tribute video to George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, was also disabled by Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram on their platforms last month, due to copyright complaints.

Twitter and NYT did not respond when reached by Reuters for further comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Trump, Donald Trump, Facebook, Instagram
Prime Minister Modi Shuts Weibo Account After China App Ban
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Alleged Renders 'Accidentally' Leaked on Company Site

Related Stories

Twitter Removes Image Tweet by Trump Over NYT Copyright Complaint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  6. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
  7. Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones Review
  8. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  9. Fantastic Beasts, Gotham, Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in July
  10. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch Tipping Hardware Details
  2. TikTok Ban Brought Success for Mitron App as It Reaches 1.7 Crore Downloads, Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  3. Apple App Store, Google Play Block Access to Banned Chinese Apps From India
  4. Google Working on Smart Compose for WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Messages Through Gboard Keyboard: Report
  5. EU Throws New Rule Book at Google, Tech Giants in Competition Search
  6. NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Launch Delayed Again, 2 Weeks Left to Fly
  7. OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Go Live Soon, Company Says
  8. UK Regulator Urges Reforms to Curb Google, Facebook Ad Power
  9. Moj by ShareChat Wants to Be the Indian TikTok, Gets 50 Thousand Downloads in 2 Days
  10. Will Smith’s Emancipation Sold to Apple TV+ for Over $120 Million: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com