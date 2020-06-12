Technology News
loading

Twitter Removes China, Russia and Turkey 'State-Linked' Accounts

By far the biggest network uncovered was linked to China, Twitter said, comprised of a "highly engaged core" of 23,750 accounts boosted by 150,000 "amplifier" accounts.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 June 2020 13:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Removes China, Russia and Turkey 'State-Linked' Accounts

Twitter has removed tens of thousands of state-linked accounts

Highlights
  • Twitter removed a total of 32,242 state-linked accounts
  • Out of the 32,242 accounts, 23,750 were from China
  • 7,340 accouts were from Turkey, while 1,152 accounts were Russian

Twitter on Friday said it had removed tens of thousands of "state linked" accounts used by China, Russia, and Turkey to push their own propaganda, sow misinformation or attack critics.

By far the biggest network uncovered was linked to China, the US social media giant said, comprised of a "highly engaged core" of 23,750 accounts that was boosted by a further 150,000 "amplifier" accounts.

The Turkish network was made up of 7,340 accounts while the Russian group was 1,152 strong.

All accounts and their content have been removed from Twitter but have been placed on an archive database for researchers.

Twitter said the Chinese network was detected with the help of systems it used to previously delete state-linked accounts last August at the height of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The current network had "failed to achieve considerable traction" but was "involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities."

"They were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China, while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong," Twitter wrote in its analysis.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) -- a Canberra based think-tank -- analysed the dataset ahead of the announcement and said the network was primarily looking to sway views within the global Chinese population.

As well as pushing Beijing's narrative on the Hong Kong protests, the network did the same for the coronavirus pandemic and criticising Taiwan.

Some of the group also later "pivoted" to the US government's response to seething racial injustice protests "to create the perception of moral equivalence with the suppression of protest in Hong Kong," ASPI wrote.

"While the Chinese Communist Party won't allow the Chinese people to use Twitter, our analysis shows it is happy to use it to sow propaganda and disinformation internationally," Fergus Hanson, director of ASPI's cyber centre, wrote.

Twitter -- along with YouTube, Google, and Facebook -- is banned in China, which uses a "Great Firewall" to scrub its Internet and censor negative information.

In recent years Beijing has pushed to be much more visible on such companies with state media and ambassadors embracing platforms that regular Chinese citizens cannot access.

In its analysis, Twitter said the Turkish network was detected in early 2020 and was primarily aimed at boosting domestic support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party.

The Russian accounts were involved in "cross-posting and amplifying content in an inauthentic, coordinated manner for political ends" including promoting the ruling United Russia and attacking political dissidents.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, China, State-Linked Accounts
Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Removes China, Russia and Turkey 'State-Linked' Accounts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  3. WhatsApp May Get These Six Useful Features in Coming Months
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale in India Scheduled for June 15
  5. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  7. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  8. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Debut in India
  9. The Last of Us Part II — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  10. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Removes China, Russia and Turkey 'State-Linked' Accounts
  2. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  4. US EPA Orders Amazon, eBay to Remove Unsafe Products That Cash In on COVID-19 Pandemic Fears
  5. PayPal Pledges Over $500 Million to Support Minority-Owned US Businesses
  6. Amazfit T-Rex With 20-Day Battery, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp May Get Search by Date, ShareChat Integration, New Delete Options, More in Coming Months
  8. Microsoft Bans Face-Recognition Sales to Police as Big Tech Reacts to Protests
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Update Now Available for Download: How to Install
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time on June 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com