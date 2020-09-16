Technology News
loading

Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy

The removed tweet was posted by the BJP MLA from Telangana on September 12, 2017.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 September 2020 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy

Twitter reportedly took action after it was questioned for the three-year-old tweet

Highlights
  • Twitter has flagged the tweet saying it violated its rules
  • T Raja Singh was recently banned by Facebook for hate speech
  • Twitter has not taken any action up until now

Twitter has removed a tweet by BJP politician T Raja Singh that was posted in September 2017. In the tweet carrying a video, the BJP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Telangana urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and citizens of the country to deport Rohingya Muslim immigrants. The 42-year-old politician also used a hashtag #DeportRohingyaMuslims. He posted a similar message on Facebook that eventually pushed the social media giant to ban him permanently from the platform.

The tweet posted on September 12, 2017 by Singh is no longer available for access and is shown with a message saying it violated the Twitter rules. TechCrunch reports that the social network took the action after it was questioned about the three-year-old tweet.

“Twitter has zero-tolerance policies in place to address threats of violence, abuse and harassment, and hateful conduct. If we identify accounts that violate these rules, we'll take enforcement action. Upon investigation, the referenced Tweet was actioned for violating our policies,” a Twitter spokesperson told Gadgets 360.

Twitter added that under its Hateful Conduct Policy, it does not tolerate the abuse or harassment of people on the basis of religion, age, caste, disability or disease and take down content that is in violation of our Twitter Rules including dehumanising language. It recorded a 47 percent increase in the number of accounts actioned, as compared to the last reporting period, Twitter noted in its latest transparency report.

Singh was seen in the tweet encouraging his followers to share the message so that every “Hindu and [other] Indians” would see it. This was, however, not the first time when the politician made a questionable comment on social media. For a similar post, Facebook earlier this month had decided to ban him from its platform and Instagram.

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson had said, while announcing the move against the controversial BJP leader.

However, Singh claimed on Twitter that he had not been using Facebook since April 2019 and thus the banning didn't make any difference.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, T Raja Singh, social media
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

Related Stories

Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  3. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  7. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  8. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  9. Panasonic Expands Smart TV Lineup in India With 14 New Models
  10. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Removes BJP Politician T Raja Singh’s 3-Year-Old Tweet Citing Hateful Conduct Policy
  2. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 to be Launched on September 22; Design Teased
  3. Jio Launches Rs. 598 Recharge Plan With 2GB Daily Data, Annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  4. Bill Gates Sr., Father of Microsoft Co-Founder, Dies at 94
  5. #StopHateForProfit: Kim Kardashian West to Freeze Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Protest Hate Speech
  6. Amazon Smart Plug With Alexa Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,999
  7. Google Drive Sees Outages Across the US, Now Resolved
  8. She-Hulk Disney+ Hotstar Series Gets Kat Coiro as Director: Report
  9. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart, in Time for Big Billion Days Sale
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com