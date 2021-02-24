Technology News
Twitter Removes Hundreds of Accounts It Says Are Linked to Russia, Iran, Armenia

Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for amplifying narratives that undermined faith in NATO.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 February 2021 10:25 IST
Twitter Removes Hundreds of Accounts It Says Are Linked to Russia, Iran, Armenia

373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations

  • Twitter said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran
  • Moscow planned to look into the grounds for Twitter blocking the accounts
  • Twitter also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down

Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts that it said had ties to Armenia, Iran, and Russia and had breached its platform manipulation policies.

The company said it had taken down 238 accounts operating from Iran for various violations of its policies.

Twitter said 100 accounts with Russian ties were removed for amplifying narratives that undermined faith in NATO and targeted the United States and the European Union.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow planned to look into the grounds for Twitter blocking the accounts, TASS news agency reported.

Twitter also said 35 accounts with ties to Armenia were taken down, adding that they had been created to target Azerbaijan.

"The 373 associated accounts across the four networks were permanently suspended from Twitter for violations of our platform manipulation policies," the company said in a blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

