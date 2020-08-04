Technology News
Twitter Error Keeps Users from Tweeting, Retweeting; Now fixed

Twitter Support acknowledged the issue at around 6am IST and fixed it in about two and a half hours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2020 15:39 IST
Twitter users were being logged out of third-party apps

Highlights
  • Twitter “Rate limit exceeded” error popped up last evening
  • Twitter fixed the error today morning
  • The error was caused by a problem with Twitter’s backend system

Twitter users earlier today briefly faced issues on the official website and mobile apps that reportedly caused trouble when tweeting or retweeting. In some cases, the “rate limit exceeded” error message would appear and users were logged out of Tweetdeck and apps like Tweeten, as per a report. Twitter users shared the complaints on the platform and the Twitter support account acknowledged the issue, saying that the problem was related to its backend system. The issue was fixed as of 7:23am IST, according to a tweet by the support account.

Several users on Twitter shared a similar error – rate limit exceeded – while using the app or browsing Twitter.com. The error reports started popping up yesterday evening and Twitter acknowledged the issue today morning, at around 6am IST. The Twitter Support account shared that the team is working on fixing this error which was caused by a problem with the backend server. At around 7:20am, it replied with “This should now be fixed.”

 

 

As per a report by Engadget, one of the publication's team members and a few other Twitter users cited an error with the platform which read, “Sorry! You have exceeded your Tweet limit. Try Retweet again tomorrow.” This error was associated with the website and Tweetdeck as well. It was caused by an internal backend system problem, reports Engadget, citing a Twitter spokesperson. This issue was seemingly caused by the same problem and was addressed by today morning.

Twitter recently fell victim to a massive hack that targeted around 130 accounts, including the likes of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, and more. Prominent brands such as Apple and Uber were also amongst the ones affected by the hack. Earlier this month, a 17-year-old Florida boy named Graham Clark was accused to have masterminded the hack, according to officials. The accused allegedly netted at least $100,000 (roughly Rs. 75.03 lakhs) from the sham Bitcoin scheme by using celebrity accounts to solicit investments from unsuspecting Twitter users.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, TweetDeck, Twitter Support
