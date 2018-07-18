NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Put Its Account Verification Process Fix on Hold, Prioritises Election Integrity

 
, 18 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Put Its Account Verification Process Fix on Hold, Prioritises Election Integrity

Looming elections in Pakistan, the US, Brazil and India have forced Twitter to shelve its public account verification programme as the micro-blogging platform is busy tackling the spread of fake news and misinformation, the company said on Wednesday.

Twitter "does not presently have the bandwidth" to overhaul its verification system and provide a blue checkmark to true accounts, said Kayvon Beykpour, Product Head, in a series of tweets.

"We've heard some questions recently about the status of verification on Twitter, so wanted to address directly. Updating our verification programme isn't a top priority for us right now (election integrity is)," Beykpour said.

"I don't believe we have the bandwidth to address this holistically without coming at the cost of other priorities and distracting the team," Beykpour added.

Pakistan goes to the polls on July 25, Brazil in October, the US mid-term in November and India early next year.

Twitter in November paused public verification because it wanted to address the issue that verifying the authenticity of an account was being conflated with endorsement.

"Our intention was to hit the brakes until we had a fix across policy/enforcement/product.

"Though we've made a lot of progress towards a holistic solution, the truth is that this work is still incomplete and we're choosing not to prioritise it just now," Beykpour noted.

Twitter is currently focused on information quality ahead of the elections.

"This focus will help us move faster on what we think is most important. After we make more progress, we plan to address Verification," the Twitter product head said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also acknowledged that the system "needs a complete reboot".

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Sony Xperia XZ3 Up for Pre-Orders in UK Ahead of Launch; Price, Specifications Revealed
Google Hit With Record EUR 4.34 Billion Fine Over 'Illegal' Android Strategy: EU
Special Offers
Twitter Put Its Account Verification Process Fix on Hold, Prioritises Election Integrity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  4. Nokia X5 Launch Date Is July 18: Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  5. Honor Note 10 Live Image Leaks, Compares Dimensions With Nintendo Switch
  6. From Budget to Premium, Here Are the Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy
  7. Amazon India, Flipkart Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  8. Oppo Find X With Camera Slider, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: The Best Deals, Updated Live
  10. With a Fortnite Android Release Date Soon, Epic Goes All-in on AWS
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.