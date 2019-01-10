Twitter Plans to Test New Conversation Features in Public

Twitter is planning to allow users to try out new features such as status updates to encourage conversations among its users, a media report said.

In an interview to Engadget at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, a top Twitter executive said that the social media platform would try to involve its users in testing the features before formally rolling them out for all.

"We want to develop a service for the people that are using it, and we have to involve people in that way," Sara Haider, Director of Product Management at Twitter, was quoted as saying.

"We have a platform that the world uses to speak their mind, why not use that as part of our development process?"

Twitter is set to start testing the programme in the coming weeks, and while anyone will be able to apply to join, only a few thousand users are actually going to get in, the report said.

Those who participate in the test programme would be able to share their feedback with Twitter.

"We're making some pretty big changes to the way conversations look and feel on Twitter, and we don't want to just unveil that one day and what if you don't like it or it's not working for you?," said Haider.

"We really want to bring our community along for this journey and be a part of this. We want to do this kind of thing more often," Haider added.