Technology News
loading

Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be saying things they never did.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos

Twitter is working on a new policy to tackle deepfake videos on its platform that will address the content which could threaten someone's physical safety or lead to offline harm. The micro-blogging platform has asked its users how best the synthetic and manipulated videos can be addressed.

"Deepfakes" are video forgeries that make people appear to be saying things they never did, like the popular forged videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral recently.

"We're always updating our rules based on how online behaviours change. We're working on a new policy to address synthetic and manipulated media on Twitter, but first we want to hear from you,' Twitter said on Monday.

"We need to consider how synthetic media is shared on Twitter in potentially damaging contexts; we want to listen and consider your perspectives in our policy development process and we want to be transparent about our approach and values," Twitter Safety posted on its platform.

"Deepfake" techniques, which present realistic AI-generated videos of real people doing and saying fictional things, have significant implications for determining the legitimacy of information presented online.

In the coming weeks, Twitter will announce a feedback period so that users can help it refine this policy before it goes live.

At an event in California on Monday, Vijaya Gadde who is Legal, Public Policy & Trust and Safety Lead at Twitter, also said the company is going to make policy changes around manipulated videos.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
Honor Smartphones
Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 First Impressions
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  3. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Vivo Y3 Gets a New 64GB Storage Variant
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  6. Redmi Note 8T Alleged Renders Pop Up Online, NFC Support Said to Be in Tow
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  9. MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
  10. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Band 5i Fitness Tracker With USB Plug-In Charge, Up to 9-Day Battery Life Launched
  2. Facebook Open to Currency-Pegged Stablecoins for Libra Project
  3. India Gets Ready for World's Biggest Face Recognition System
  4. Twitter Plans Policy to Fight Deepfake Videos
  5. Lava Z41 With Android Go (Pie Edition), Quad-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. MS Dhoni Named the Most Dangerous Celebrity to Search Online in India
  7. Redmi K20 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Everything You Need to Know
  8. TikTok Removes Islamic State Propaganda Videos
  9. Zomato Eyeing 200 Million Users in India: Deepinder Goyal
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 9611 SoC, Android 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.