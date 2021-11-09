Technology News
loading

Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy

"Engagements with the Tweet will be limited," Twitter said.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 November 2021 17:57 IST
Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy

The 90-second video shared by Gosar appears to be an altered version of a Japanese animated series

Highlights
  • Twitter said said the video violated its "hateful conduct" policy
  • The doctored video has been widely condemned by prominent politicians
  • "This man should not serve in Congress," Democratic representative Omar

Twitter added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by US Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar, depicting him swinging swords at President Joe Biden and killing Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Twitter said the video violated its "hateful conduct" policy and restricted engagement with the tweet, blocking the ability to like, reply or retweet it.

However, the social media giant said in a notification attached above the tweet that it had determined "it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

"As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited," Twitter said in an email.

A representative for Gosar did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The 90-second video shared by Gosar on Sunday appears to be an altered version of a Japanese animated series and is interspersed with real-life footage of US Border Patrol officers rounding up migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The doctored video has been widely condemned by prominent politicians and social media users.

[Ocasio-Cortez] responded with a Twitter thread noting the video posted by a "creepy member I work with" and said she expected no consequences for Gosar from the Republican leader of the House of Representatives.

"This man should not serve in Congress," Democratic representative Ilhan Omar said. "Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India

Related Stories

Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  2. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  3. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  6. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  7. Vivo V23e With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Integrating Novi Wallet for Global Payment Transfers
  10. Reddit Karma Points Could Soon Amount to Crypto Tokens: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Nissan Rebounds From Pandemic Impact Despite Chip Crunch, Triples Profit Forecast
  3. Vivo Y15s With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy
  5. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India
  6. Nvidia Expands Reach in Automotive Industry With Virtual Driving Assistant, More
  7. El Salvador Is Using Its Bitcoin Profits to Build 20 New Schools
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Causing Severe Burns
  9. Elon Musk’s Tesla Testing Dogecoin Payments Under 'Shiba' Code-Name, Source Code Allegedly Reveals
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Integrating Novi Digital Wallet for Global Payment Transfers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com